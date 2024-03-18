PGYTech shows off CFexpress card cases that doubles as a card reader

PGYTech creates some of the best photography and camera accessories on the market, from photography gloves and bags to tripods and quick-release systems, however, its new release is an exciting industry first.

Shown at The Photography & Video Show, the CFexpress CreateMate Card Reader Case is an all-in-one memory card carry case and speedy card reader. PGYTech has combined elements from the best card storage cases with the best card readers to bring a unique and exciting product, that will speed up the workflow of photographers and videographers working on the move.

(Image credit: Future)

Last year PGYTech debuted the first-gen SD Card Reader Case in June 2023, which received acclaim from the photography industry for its dual-card storage and speedy data reading functions. Due to its success, PGYTech was inundated with requests to create an equivalent case/reader combo for CFA/CFB cards.

In response to demands, PGYTech has created two CFexpress CreateMate Card Reader cases for CFA and CFB. The CFA version can house three CFexpress Type A cards, while the CFB version can accommodate two CFexpress Type B cards. In addition, both versions can hold three SD cards, four Micro SD cards, two Nano SIM cards, and a card ejector pin, ensuring protection for memory devices across the board.

(Image credit: Future)

Not just settling to be great card carry cases, they double up to offer efficient reading speeds, achieving impressive theoretical data transfer speeds of 312MB/s and 1000MB/s, for SD 4.0 SD/Micro SD cards (via high-speed card adapter) and CFexpress cards, respectively.

Incredibly well-designed, they offer the perfect combination of style and substance for photographers and videographers. Wei, the Head of PGYTech Product Center, stated, "PGYTech's product development team has always been user-centric, considering the practical needs of photography enthusiasts in different scenarios, developing products that balance high-end quality and innovation to meet the demands of smooth interaction and creation. Therefore, in addition to considering the practicality of the product, we also took into account the convenience and protection aspects.".

(Image credit: Future)

I managed to get hands-on with the product at this year's Photography & Video Show where all three of the readers were shown publicly side by side for the first time. I certainly found Wei's statement true and was impressed with the design and build quality. The CFA-CFB Cases are IP54 shockproof, dustproof, splash-resistant, and ruggedly designed to be utilized in challenging environments. PGYTech has also made USB-C the standard connection interface, for universal use across devices including smartphones.

The CFexpress CreateMate Card Reader Case is available in two classic colorways of Classic Black and Moss Green, which add style to the impressive technical aspect of the case and are available for $99.95 | £99.95.

The Photography & Video Show continues today and tomorrow, March 18 & 19.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best CFexpress cards, the best micro SD cards, and the best CFexpress readers.