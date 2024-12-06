Peak Design's new innovative outdoor backpack wins the prestigious ISPO Award

By
published

Peak Design continues to push boundaries being recognized for its innovative outdoor camera bag design

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 25L and 45L
(Image credit: Future)

Peak Design's new outdoor range of backpacks, crafted for both photography enthusiasts and adventure seekers, surpassed its Kickstarter targets earlier this year, and the 45L model has recently achieved award-winning recognition from ISPO – Internationale Fachmesse für Sportartikel und Sportmode.

The ISPO Award is regarded as one of the highest honors in the outdoor gear industry, setting the benchmark for quality and cutting-edge design. Products are assessed by a judging panel that evaluates several key criteria, including innovation, sustainability and performance. And this year, Peak Design's Outdoor Backpack 45L has earned the Award, further solidifying the company's reputation as a leader in innovative design.

