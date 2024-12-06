Peak Design's new innovative outdoor backpack wins the prestigious ISPO Award

Peak Design's new outdoor range of backpacks, crafted for both photography enthusiasts and adventure seekers, surpassed its Kickstarter targets earlier this year, and the 45L model has recently achieved award-winning recognition from ISPO – Internationale Fachmesse für Sportartikel und Sportmode.

The ISPO Award is regarded as one of the highest honors in the outdoor gear industry, setting the benchmark for quality and cutting-edge design. Products are assessed by a judging panel that evaluates several key criteria, including innovation, sustainability and performance. And this year, Peak Design's Outdoor Backpack 45L has earned the Award, further solidifying the company's reputation as a leader in innovative design.

The ISPO Jury noted, "This is how a modern backpack for outdoor and everyday use should be designed. Thoughtful, modular, and stylish, with practical expansion options for both interior and exterior. Also a big plus: easy access points. At first glance, it may look like an urban backpack, but it truly shines in outdoor use."

The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 45L (Image credit: Future)

The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 45L is ideal for photographers who love to be outdoors. Whether taking a casual hike, a photography expedition or a short travel trip, the backpack's versatility adapts to your needs while providing comfort, protection, and customizable storage options for camera gear, accessories, and personal items.

You can check out our full review of the bag, but highlights include a new Ultra Cinch system that enables you to quickly open and secure the top hatch providing fast access to your camera gear when you need it most, a Flex Pockets & Cord Hook System that can securely carry a tripod, jacket or water bottle, and a state-of-the-art ergonomic design for even weight distribution based on running vests.

Sustainability is always at the forefront of Peak Design's innovative products, and the Outdoor Range of bags continues to lead by example with eco-friendly features. The Outdoor Backpack 45L is crafted with 100% recycled, weatherproof Terra Shell fabric and is both PFAS-free and BlueSign-approved. On top of this, it is Fair Trade Certified and backed by a lifetime guarantee making it a bag designed with both the environment and the photographer in mind.

The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 45L during our review process (Image credit: Future)

"It’s the most technically advanced bag we’ve ever made," said Peak Design Founder and CEO, Peter Dering. "Furthermore, it’s the bag we’ve always wanted to make. We’re a company rooted in outdoor adventure, and the outdoors continues to be our most profound source of product design inspiration. We’re honored to receive this ISPO award, which validates the immense effort and meticulous attention to detail we put into our Outdoor Line."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Outdoor Backpack 45L is available from Peak Design’s website and authorized retailers worldwide. Starting at $249.95 / £329.99 / AU $639.95, it’s a premium choice for serious photographers who demand versatility and performance.

You might also like…

Check out our guides to the best camera backpacks and the best camera sling bags.