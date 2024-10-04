Peak Design injects an ancient Japanese aesthetic to its renowned photography range

By
published

Peak Design and Carryology team up to produce a new capsule of photography wearables inspired by ancient Japanese design

Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab
(Image credit: Peak Design / Carryology)

What do you get when you mix Peak Design's industry-leading innovation with Carryology's signature aesthetics? The answer – a capsule of photography essentials with an added bit of flair!

Peak Design is an industry leader in photography carry gear, manufacturing some of the market's best camera backpacks, camera slings, wrist straps, and camera straps, each featuring attention to detail that provides photographers and their equipment with security and convenience.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

TOPICS

Related articles