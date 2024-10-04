Peak Design injects an ancient Japanese aesthetic to its renowned photography range

The 'Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab' will feature in the Carryology Essentials Program, a series of product collaborations that Carryology hand-picks to celebrate the best-in-class everyday carry gear. Carryology then infuses these with modern designs and new aesthetics, making it a winning alliance.
Carryology states, "This is where we work with the world’s best brands to deliver ‘best-in-class’ essentials for your pockets and packs. These products are chosen because they’re category leaders – and then they're given our signature Carryology upgrades."
The collaboration will feature a capsule of six of Peak Design's most iconic photography tools including a special edition Slide, Slide Lite, Leash, Cuff, Capture Clip, and Mobile Tripod, featuring new colorways and improved slash-proof materials.
Carryology has infused the products with a sleek modern colorway of black and orange, including its signature Auxikko pattern to the hard goods. The Auxikko pattern was coined from taking inspiration from ancient Japanese Kikkō (hexagonal plates built into Samurai body armor) and auxetics, which are materials engineered to grow strong under stress – celebrating the balance between traditional design and modern technological design.
The collection also introduces new material that adds to Peak Design's already robust products. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibers have been incorporated into the edges of the strap webbing providing higher resistance to cutting or slashing which unfortunately is an all too common occurrence in 'on-body theft' (mugging/street crime where the attacker has a knife).
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.