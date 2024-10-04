Peak Design injects an ancient Japanese aesthetic to its renowned photography range

What do you get when you mix Peak Design's industry-leading innovation with Carryology's signature aesthetics? The answer – a capsule of photography essentials with an added bit of flair!

Peak Design is an industry leader in photography carry gear, manufacturing some of the market's best camera backpacks, camera slings, wrist straps, and camera straps, each featuring attention to detail that provides photographers and their equipment with security and convenience.

Cuff (Image credit: Peak Design / Carryology)

The 'Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab' will feature in the Carryology Essentials Program, a series of product collaborations that Carryology hand-picks to celebrate the best-in-class everyday carry gear. Carryology then infuses these with modern designs and new aesthetics, making it a winning alliance.

Carryology states, "This is where we work with the world’s best brands to deliver ‘best-in-class’ essentials for your pockets and packs. These products are chosen because they’re category leaders – and then they're given our signature Carryology upgrades."

Mobile Tripod (Image credit: Peak Design / Carryology)

The collaboration will feature a capsule of six of Peak Design's most iconic photography tools including a special edition Slide, Slide Lite, Leash, Cuff, Capture Clip, and Mobile Tripod, featuring new colorways and improved slash-proof materials.

Carryology has infused the products with a sleek modern colorway of black and orange, including its signature Auxikko pattern to the hard goods. The Auxikko pattern was coined from taking inspiration from ancient Japanese Kikkō (hexagonal plates built into Samurai body armor) and auxetics, which are materials engineered to grow strong under stress – celebrating the balance between traditional design and modern technological design.

Capture Clip (Image credit: Peak Design / Carryology)

The collection also introduces new material that adds to Peak Design's already robust products. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibers have been incorporated into the edges of the strap webbing providing higher resistance to cutting or slashing which unfortunately is an all too common occurrence in 'on-body theft' (mugging/street crime where the attacker has a knife).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab launches on October 29 via Carryology's Essentials Program.

Check out our guides to the best camera straps, tripods for smartphones, and camera backpacks.