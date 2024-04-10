Panasonic’s best cameras just got even better with a huge new firmware update

By Gareth Bevan
published

Panasonic updates the full-frame Lumix S5II and S5IIX firmware with a whole heap of new features

Panasonic LUMIX S5IIX
(Image credit: Panasonic LUMIX)

It's not long since the Panasonic Lumix S5II and S5IIX came onto the scene, launching in January and June 2023 respectively, but they have already cemented their reputation as two of the absolute best hybrid mirrorless cameras you can buy for video production. But Panasonic seems keen to not hold anything back for an eventual successor, with a huge update planned for both these cameras in the coming weeks.

Now, this isn’t some boring lens compatibility update, when I say huge firmware update, I am not being hyperbolic here, there is a lot packed into this update including Frame.io integration, proxy recording, improved electronic stabilization, improved autofocus, and pre-burst shooting. Phew, let's unpack these new features.

