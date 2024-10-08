Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm receives over $300 price cut this Amazon Prime Day

If you are looking to upgrade to a compact mirrorless camera powerhouse and want it to have great still and video capabilities, then this incredible deal on a Panasonic Lumix G95 with a 12-60mm lens bundle is just the ticket, and it now has $347.01 off over at Amazon this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm|was $997.99|now $649.99

SAVE $347.01 Great for stills and video, the G95 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with a wide ISO range of 200-25,600 and offers 12 stops of dynamic range. This is a great MFT camera for any content creator at an exceptional price.

This Micro Four Thirds camera is equipped with a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor, offering a wide ISO sensitivity range of 200-25600. It supports continuous shooting at up to 9fps with AF-S and can record UHD 4K video at 30p. The pre-installed V-Log L profile provides up to 12 stops of dynamic range, allowing for more flexible color grading in post-production.

When recording externally via micro-HDMI, the camera supports 4:2:2 8-bit output. It also features both headphone and microphone jacks, ensuring your audio quality matches the impressive visuals. Additionally, the Lumix G95 includes a Dual I.S.2 stabilization system, combining in-camera and in-lens stabilization to counteract camera shake by up to five stops, suitable for both stills and video.

With a weather-sealed body, a high-resolution 2.36m-dot OLED viewfinder, and a 3-inch 1.24m-dot rear LCD screen, this G95 bundle includes a Panasonic 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH 5x zoom lens (equivalent to 24-120mm in 35mm format). Compact yet powerful, the G95 is ideal for content creators on the go.