Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm receives over $300 price cut this Amazon Prime Day

If you are looking to upgrade to a compact mirrorless camera powerhouse and want it to have great still and video capabilities, then this incredible deal on a Panasonic Lumix G95 with a 12-60mm lens bundle is just the ticket, and it now has $347.01 off over at Amazon this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

SAVE $347.01 Great for stills and video, the G95 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with a wide ISO range of 200-25,600 and offers 12 stops of dynamic range. This is a great MFT camera for any content creator at an exceptional price.

