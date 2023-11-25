Our favorite Bushnell trail camera drops to best price this Black Friday

Looking for a trail camera this Black Friday weekend? The great news is that our favorite the Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow is reduced in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale - it's the camera trap that comes out on top in our best trail cameras guide.

Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow Trail Camera | was $199.99 | now $169.99

Save $30 at Amazon Straightforward-in-use, the dual sensors of the tree bark camouflaged Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow trail camera, variously optimized for day and night capture, provide a best-of-both-worlds approach. With settings tweaked via a tiny LCD screen, curious observers can remotely capture up to 4k video or 32-megapixel stills of skittish wildlife without having to be in the vicinity at the time.

What we love is that this trail camera is designed for use both day and night, and delivers best-in-class resolution with 32MP stills and 4K video. Great for observation of wildlife. You can see our full Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow review.

It is, to be fair, not the cheapest trail camera around - by some stretch. But if you are looking for something more affordable, we have also spotted that the Bushnell Trophy trail camera is also being discounted in Amazon's sale. That may well suit some people's pockets better…

Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera | was $129.95 | now $79.89

Save $50 at Amazon This is a more than capable trail camera with a 20-megapixel sensor and 720P HD video recording... not the same resolution as the Core DS-4K, but a useful observation tool nonetheless.

Also see our guide to the best cellular trail cameras for remote surveillance from your smarphone