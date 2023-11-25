Our favorite Bushnell trail camera drops to best price this Black Friday

By Chris George
published

Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow Trail Camera is our top choice - and it is $30 off in the Cyber Monday sales

Bushnell Core DS 4K trail camera on a tree stump
(Image credit: Future)

Looking for a trail camera this Black Friday weekend? The great news is that our favorite the Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow is reduced in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale - it's the camera trap that comes out on top in our best trail cameras guide.

Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow Trail Camera |

Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow Trail Camera | was $199.99 | now $169.99
Save $30 at Amazon Straightforward-in-use, the dual sensors of the tree bark camouflaged Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow trail camera, variously optimized for day and night capture, provide a best-of-both-worlds approach. With settings tweaked via a tiny LCD screen, curious observers can remotely capture up to 4k video or 32-megapixel stills of skittish wildlife without having to be in the vicinity at the time.

View Deal

What we love is that this trail camera is designed for use both day and night, and delivers best-in-class resolution with 32MP stills and 4K video. Great for observation of wildlife. You can see our full Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow review.

It is, to be fair, not the cheapest trail camera around - by some stretch. But if you are looking for something more affordable, we have also spotted that the Bushnell Trophy trail camera is also being discounted in Amazon's sale. That may well suit some people's pockets better…

Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera |

Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera | was $129.95 | now $79.89
Save $50 at Amazon This is a more than capable trail camera with a 20-megapixel sensor and 720P HD video recording... not the same resolution as the Core DS-4K, but a useful observation tool nonetheless.

View Deal

Also see our guide to the best cellular trail cameras for remote surveillance from your smarphone

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

