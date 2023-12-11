Our favorite beginner camera drops to just $499 in holiday sales

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab this amazing ready-to-shoot Canon EOS R100 zoom kit bundle for under $500

Canon EOS R100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this was one of the best Cyber Monday camera deals we have seen… but now it has got a bit better. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is now available for a bargain $499 at Adorama – and to sweeten the deal the New York store is now throwing in a bundle of goodies including a case, a memory card, a cleaning kit and some filters.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99| now $499 Save $100 at&nbsp;Adorama

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $499
Save $100 at Adorama Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).  Bonus free accessories.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $699 SAVE $130 (Adorama)

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $699
SAVE $130 (Adorama) Go large, and get the EOS R100 with two zooms, rather than one. This kit adds the image-stabilized RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 telephoto for getting in close to the action. PLUS free accessories.

View Deal

Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 at under 500 bucks is a hard deal to pass on.  We rated it as the best beginner Canon camera in our Canon buying guide.

DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

