Orlando vs Miami: Which is Florida's most Instagrammable city?

By James Artaius
published

The 10 most Instagrammable cities in Florida are topped by Orlando and Miami – but one is more than twice as popular!

Orlando vs Florida
(Image credit: Future • Columbia Records)

As one of the biggest tourist destinations in the US, Florida is understandably one of the most Instagrammable States in the nation – and is home to some of the most-hashtagged cities in the world. 

The Sunshine State's ten most Instagrammable towns and cities have recently been revealed, and it will come as no surprise that Orlando and Miami lead the way. However, you might be surprised at which one is more popular – and you'll surely be surprised to learn that it is more than twice as popular as its crosstown rival. 

Tourists descend on both cities in the millions, travel cameras at the ready for holiday snaps and vlogging cameras poised to shoot Reels and Stories. Orlando promises truly unique Instagram opportunities in the form of The Magic Kingdom, which attracts visitors from all over the world. Miami, meanwhile, boasts nightlife so colorful that it inspired everything from Will Smith to Miami Vice – and it also has an NBA dynasty to its name. 

So which are the most Instragrammable towns and cities in Florida? Here's the top ten, ranked by hashtag: 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Florida's most Instagrammed municipalities
RankPlaceTypeTotal hashtags
1OrlandoCity5,423,004
2MiamiCity2,469,850
3NaplesCity2,436,656
4TampaCity2,108,975
5JacksonvilleCity1,180,139
6DestinCity917,528
7JupiterTown821,911
8HollywoodCity809,022
9St PetersburgCity789,572
10SarasotaCity770,810

The data comes courtesy of vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com, which analyzed hashtag data for 400 of Florida's municipalities to determine which were the most Instagrammable. 

The study is really just a bit of fun, though it's interesting to see places like Destin and Jupiter represented among the heavy hitters that you'd assume would make such a list. 

However, while it's surprising to me that Orlando received over twice as many hashtags as Miami, the most surprising takeaway is that Miami, with 2,469,850 tags, is barely more popular than Naples, with 2,436,656. 

Still, the coolest thing to me is seeing Sarasota squeeze in at number ten – the former hometown of pro wrestling legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Dig it! 

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Take a look at the best lenses for travel photography. And if you're heading to Florida, you might be interested in the best waterproof cameras that you can take to the beach!

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

