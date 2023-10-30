Orlando vs Miami: Which is Florida's most Instagrammable city?

As one of the biggest tourist destinations in the US, Florida is understandably one of the most Instagrammable States in the nation – and is home to some of the most-hashtagged cities in the world.

The Sunshine State's ten most Instagrammable towns and cities have recently been revealed, and it will come as no surprise that Orlando and Miami lead the way. However, you might be surprised at which one is more popular – and you'll surely be surprised to learn that it is more than twice as popular as its crosstown rival.

Tourists descend on both cities in the millions, travel cameras at the ready for holiday snaps and vlogging cameras poised to shoot Reels and Stories. Orlando promises truly unique Instagram opportunities in the form of The Magic Kingdom, which attracts visitors from all over the world. Miami, meanwhile, boasts nightlife so colorful that it inspired everything from Will Smith to Miami Vice – and it also has an NBA dynasty to its name.

So which are the most Instragrammable towns and cities in Florida? Here's the top ten, ranked by hashtag:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Florida's most Instagrammed municipalities Rank Place Type Total hashtags 1 Orlando City 5,423,004 2 Miami City 2,469,850 3 Naples City 2,436,656 4 Tampa City 2,108,975 5 Jacksonville City 1,180,139 6 Destin City 917,528 7 Jupiter Town 821,911 8 Hollywood City 809,022 9 St Petersburg City 789,572 10 Sarasota City 770,810

The data comes courtesy of vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com, which analyzed hashtag data for 400 of Florida's municipalities to determine which were the most Instagrammable.

The study is really just a bit of fun, though it's interesting to see places like Destin and Jupiter represented among the heavy hitters that you'd assume would make such a list.

However, while it's surprising to me that Orlando received over twice as many hashtags as Miami, the most surprising takeaway is that Miami, with 2,469,850 tags, is barely more popular than Naples, with 2,436,656.

Still, the coolest thing to me is seeing Sarasota squeeze in at number ten – the former hometown of pro wrestling legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Dig it!

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Take a look at the best lenses for travel photography. And if you're heading to Florida, you might be interested in the best waterproof cameras that you can take to the beach!