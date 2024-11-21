Oppo launches its new flagship phone with Hasselblad cameras: Find X8 Pro

Sporting two periscope telephoto cameras, up to 60x zoom, and advanced AI image processing
(Image credit: Oppo)
Oppo has launched its next-generation flagship phone: Find X8 Pro. The latest Oppo handset to feature cameras developed in conjunction with Hasselblad, the Find X8 Pro boasts a quad-camera array consisting of:
Oppo says this is the first globally-available camera phone to feature two periscope telephoto modules, with the common 50MP resolution across all four modules helping to enable seamless zooming from ultrawide to the longest 135mm periscope telephoto focal length. What's more, with features like AI Telescope Zoom, images can be captured at up to 60x zoom thanks to AI-powered image processing that goes way beyond the crude sharpness-boost we've come to expect from conventional, old-fashioned digital zoom.
The Find X8 Pro also features Lightning Snap: a 7 frames-per-second burst shooting ability, which combined with the claimed zero shutter lag makes the phone able to capture fast-paced action with ease (something we've already tested at a Champion's League football match).
All photos captured by any of the Find X8 Pro's four camera modules benefit from Oppo's HyperTone Image Engine, which thanks to the input from Hasselblad promises powerful image quality enhancement while still retaining faithful colour, contrast, and accurate skin tones.
Being a premium flagship handset, the Find X8 Pro has a suitably large 6.78", 1264 x 2780 AMOLED display, curved at all four edges, and capable of up to 4500-nit localised HDR brightness. The phone runs MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset, powered by a high-capacity 5910mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro will be available in two colour options: Space Black, and Pearl White, each being IP68/9 dust and water resistant, and able to resist being submerged in 1.5m-deep water for up to 30 minutes. The phone can also be used in all weathers thanks to its Splash Touch technology that means the touch screen will still function even when your hands are wet.
The Oppo find X8 Pro is available to buy now direct from Oppo, or via O2, priced at £1049. Purchase the phone before 5th December and you'll also receive a free OPPO Watch X (worth £299).
