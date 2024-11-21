Oppo launches its new flagship phone with Hasselblad cameras: Find X8 Pro

Sporting two periscope telephoto cameras, up to 60x zoom, and advanced AI image processing

Oppo Find X8 Pro
(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo has launched its next-generation flagship phone: Find X8 Pro. The latest Oppo handset to feature cameras developed in conjunction with Hasselblad, the Find X8 Pro boasts a quad-camera array consisting of:

• 15mm ultra-wide (50MP, Samsung ISOCELL JN5, 1/2.75", f/2.0)
• 23mm wide (50MP, Sony LYT808, 1/1.4", f/1.6, OIS)
• 73mm periscope telephoto (50MP, Sony LYT600, 1/1.95", f/2.6, OIS)
• 135mm periscope telephoto (50MP, Sony IMX858, 1/2.51", f/4.3, OIS)

Ben Andrews
