OPPO Find N2 Flip gets a global release date – but will it kill the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Smartphone manufacturer OPPO has announced that the release of its OPPO Find N2 Flip handset will take place at an event in London on Wednesday 15 February. You can watch the event live on the Oppo YouTube channel at 14:30 pm GMT.

Flip phones, an icon of 1990s phone design, have made a real comeback in the last few years thanks to the pioneering efforts of Samsung's phone team with its successful Galaxy Z Flip range of foldable screen phones.

Samsung really started the party when it came to the best foldable phones, with its now iconic Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip but since then we have seen notable entries such as the Motorola Razr 5G, and Microsoft Surface Duo.

In 2021, OPPO released the OPPO Find N, its first foldable smartphone, however, this phone was a limited release in China. Excitingly though, OPPO is back with a new folding device – Oppo Find N2 Flip – which we are very pleased to hear will get a full worldwide release.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is already released in China, so luckily we know most of the details about the phone already, but it will be interesting to see if OPPO has any surprises in store for its worldwide release and whether the new device will make it into our best OPPO phone guide after a full review.

Unlike the Find N, which had a horizontal opening design, similar to the Galaxy Fold that gives users a phone or small tablet option, the N2 Flip, will be a flip phone design. The N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch AMOLED full-color touch display on the top of the shell, and will then open up to reveal a full 6.8-inch AMOLED screen in a 21:9 ratio.

The cover screen is being utilized by OPPO as the ultimate selfie preview screen, as well as offering unique widgets and tools to make the phone more productive without having to open up the device.

Speaking of which, OPPO is touting its latest New Generation Flexion Hinge, which is thinner, smaller, and stronger than on the previous Find N phone, which OPPO claims are capable of 400,000 unfolds, which over 5 years is enough for 200 folds a day.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip, has the largest battery of any flip phone, with a 4300mAh capacity battery, for all-day gaming, productivity, and streaming, and introduces SUPERVOOC flash charging, which makes it the fastest-charging flip phone on the market, with 44W wired charging.

The new phone from OPPO will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and either 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. OPPO says it has worked closely with MediaTek on a customized version of the processor that will improve battery life, a key concern for compact phones with two separate screens.

For its Hasselblad branded cameras, OPPO has included a 50MP main camera, supported by an 8MP ultrawide camera, and for selfies, there is a 32MB front-facing camera on the internal screen with a hole punch design.

We will be at the OPPO launch event in London on February 15, 2023 to bring you all the details and get a first hands-on look at this exciting new phone.

You can follow along with OPPO's live launch on YouTube on Wednesday 15th February at 7AM (PT), 10AM (ET), 3PM (GMT), and 2AM (ACT)

