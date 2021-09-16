Popular

Oppo and Kodak join forces to launch a Photographer Edition of the Find X3 Pro

The Photographer Edition will feature a quad-camera set up, including two 50MP sensors and a 32MP selfie camera

(Image credit: DP Review)

Chinese electronics manufacturer Oppo has joined forces with Kodak to launch a new version of the Oppo Find X3 pro smartphone called “The Photographer Edition”. It will feature two 10-bit, 50MP cameras and come in a silver and black finish to mimic the classic Kodak 35 camera.

The Oppo Find X3 features four cameras including a 50MP wide-angle, a 50MP standard view, a 13MP telephoto and a 3MP micro–lens camera. It also has a front-facing 32 MP selfie camera.

The original Oppo Find X3 was launched in March this year alongside the Oppo Find X3 Neo and the Oppo Find X3 Lite. The Photographer Edition is expected to have very similar specs, although the company has hinted at a '‘comprehensive image experience upgrade", according to Gadgets 360.

It’s been confirmed the Oppo Find X3 Photographer Edition will run on the latest ColorOS 12 and have an IP68 waterproof rating, meaning that it will be able to withstand dirt, dust and sand and can be submerged in 1.5m of water for up to half an hour.

Other specs include a 6.7-inch QHD+, 10 bit, curved edge screen with a refresh rate of 120 HZ. It has 12GB of ram and 256GB of internal storage as well as supporting super-fast charging and a 4,500 mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X3 Photographer Edition comes in a dual-tone design with a silver matte finish on the top half and a black rubber texture finish on the bottom. This distinct look is also used in the packaging of the product, which comes in a cylindrical shape that looks like a film case. It’s expected to be available to buy with an adapter, earphones and charging cable. 

First announced on Weibo, this new Oppo phone will be officially launched on September 16, 23:00 BST, with pricing and availability expected to follow shortly. 

