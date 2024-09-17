One for the birds! Get closer to wildlife with this AI-powered nest-cam

Combined bird box and feeder with built-in remote camera automatically detects and identifies garden guests on a flying visit

Camouflage EZ-NestEye bird nest box with built-in camera
The Camouflage EZ-NestEye works seamlessly with the BirdLovers app to help you identify flying visitors to your garden (Image credit: Camouflage / Transcontinenta)

On the outside, the Camouflage EZ-NestEye looks like a regular wooden birdhouse, but on the inside it's packed with cutting-edge tech that can give you an – ahem – bird's-eye view of our feathered friends as they nest and raise their chicks. 

Not just any wooden nest box, the EZ-NestEye is an advanced birding observation system that allows anyone to observe, record and identify birds with unprecedented ease and clarity. Whether you're an experienced birdwatcher or just a curious beginner, this innovative product promises to allow you to enjoy and document the beauty of birds in your own garden. It essentially combines the functionality of the best bird feeder cams and best bird box cams on the market. 

