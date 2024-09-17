One for the birds! Get closer to wildlife with this AI-powered nest-cam

The Camouflage EZ-NestEye works seamlessly with the BirdLovers app to help you identify flying visitors to your garden

On the outside, the Camouflage EZ-NestEye looks like a regular wooden birdhouse, but on the inside it's packed with cutting-edge tech that can give you an – ahem – bird's-eye view of our feathered friends as they nest and raise their chicks.

Not just any wooden nest box, the EZ-NestEye is an advanced birding observation system that allows anyone to observe, record and identify birds with unprecedented ease and clarity. Whether you're an experienced birdwatcher or just a curious beginner, this innovative product promises to allow you to enjoy and document the beauty of birds in your own garden. It essentially combines the functionality of the best bird feeder cams and best bird box cams on the market.

Build-in solar panels power the camera, which gives a top-down view of your avian visitors, and Wi-Fi connectivity transmits video and images (Image credit: Camouflage / Transcontinenta)

The nesting box has a built-in AI-powered camera that captures stunning photos and videos of your backyard buddies, in a fully automated system that operates day and night.

The camera uses artificial intelligence to detect species in the nest box and sends real-time alerts via the free companion BirdLovers app. Global live viewing allows you to watch live footage from anywhere within range of the EZ-NestEye's Wi-Fi connectivity. It is capable of recording Full HD 1080p video or 2Mp images.

The Camouflage EZ-NestEye kit comes complete with different-sized entrance holes, to attract a variety of birdlife (Image credit: Camouflage / Transcontinenta)

The camera is solar powered by panels built into the box's roof, keeping the 5200mAh lithium-ion battery topped to ensure continuous operation without the need to recharge it – and potentially disturbing or even scaring off your winged lodgers.

The Camouflage EZ-NestEye package includes everything you need to mount and start using it to monitor the birdlife in your garden from the comfort of your living room. The weatherproof design makes the EZ-NestEye durable and waterproof for year-round use, while it is supplied with a set of different-sized adjustable entrance rings to attract different bird species (and keep unwanted visitors, such as squirrels, out).

The Camouflage EZ-NestEye will soon be available at a recommended retail price of £189.99.