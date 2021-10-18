Nokia’s new G300 5G camera phone costs just $199

The new Nokia G300 is HMD Global’s next budget phone, which will be available tomorrow, 19 October, in the US, priced at $199 (around £145). The tiny price point combined with impressive specs should make it one of the best budget phones on the US smartphone market.

Camera-wise, the new Nokia G300 5G phone features a versatile 16 MP triple-lens camera –16MP f/1.8 camera, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP front-facing shooter. It has a portrait mode and photo effects, too. Video can be captured with 1080p at 60fps and there’s image stabilization and OZO spatial audio and wind noise cancellation, too.

(Image credit: Nokia)

Running Andriod 11, the new Nokia G300 5G phone features a 6.5-inch HD Plus 20:9 ratio display, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with MicroSD. The G300 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4350 chip and impressively, it offers up to two days of battery life between charges.

“The Nokia G300 is built to last and designed to withstand whatever life, or you, can dish out.” Nokia.

Nokia are billing the G300 as a life-proof phone, saying: “Built with an excessive attention to detail and tested for relentless durability, the Nokia G300 is built to last and designed to withstand whatever life, or you, can dish out.” Add this rugged build to the budget price and decent camera setup and we think you can forgive the slightly basic design. The Nokia G300 features a fingerprint sensor on the side, face recognition on the front, has a 3.5mm jack and comes in meteor grey.





