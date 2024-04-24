Nokia comebacks coming soon – THREE of them – from burner phone experts HMD

By Leonie Helm
published

HMD has announced that they will be bringing back the Nokia 5310, 6310, and the 230, possibly in May of this year

Nokia 5310
(Image credit: HND)

Vinyl, 35mm film cameras, and – unfortunately – low-rise jeans have all made a comeback in recent years, as have numerous feature phone designs which harken back to the nineties and noughties. 

On April 11 manufacturers of Nokia phones HMD revealed they will be releasing three new (or old depending on how you look at it) mobile phone designs dripping in nostalgia. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 


While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 


As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles