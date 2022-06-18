NiSi releases new V7 kit square filter system

NiSi has released an updated version of its circular polarizer filter and holder kit, which forms the backbone of its square filter system. As with the previous V6 incarnation, the V7 circular polarizer has its own slot at the back of the filter holder, and is rotated by a clever thumb-operated knob.

The key difference is that, rather you having to first screw the polarizer into the holder, it simply clips in, making it easier to fit or remove. The polarizer features True Color optics, which NiSi claims to be color-cast-free.

(Image credit: NiSi)

While only the new V7 polarizer fits the V7 holder, there are three additional square filter slots, and the system is otherwise fully compatible with NiSi’s existing range of 100mm filters (and, indeed, with 100mm-wide filters with 2mm thickness from other manufacturers).

In addition to the polarizer and the holder, this base kit comes with 82mm, 77mm, 72mm and 67mm adaptor rings, a snap-on cap to protect your lenses without first having to remove the holder, and a smart carry case. It costs £199/$199. There are a number of expanded kits also available that include a selection of additional filters.

Updating the favored square filter system of many landscape pros, the V7 kit makes working with the polarizer much more convenient.

