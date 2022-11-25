Nikon twin lens mirrorless camera kit is only £842 - that's the lowest price ever!

Released in July 2022, the Nikon Z30 is just a few months old and yet you can pick it up at Clifton Cameras for just £842 with a 16-50mm and 50-250mm lens. It's almost unheard of to see such a recently released camera and this is definitely one of the Best Nikon Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

The Nikon Z30 (opens in new tab)is Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera yet and is perfect for someone looking to upgrade from their phone or who wants to get into vlogging. It had a lot of features that are definitely geared towards bloggers such as the flip out, vari-angle screen, compact build and lightweight design, 4K uncropped videos at 30p or Full HD at 120p.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm + 50-250mm | £1,030 |£842 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £188 at Clifton Cameras Get creative and start your vlogging journey with the latest Nikon Z30 vlogging camera with both 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses, perfect for wide interactions with your audience, and being able to zoom in on the action. This is the first time this camera has seen a reduction, so grab this twin-lens bundle now while you can.

It has the same 20.9MP APS-C CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor as found in the Z fc (opens in new tab) and Z50 (opens in new tab) but it's lacking an electronic viewfinder and in-body stabilization but if you're getting it mostly for vlogging lack of an EVF won't matter as you'd hardly ever use it.

The familiar 209-point hybrid AF system is fast and the human and animal eye AF is very effective which makes shooting portraits really easy and it comes with its own AF-F mode for video use.

If you can't live without IBIS or a viewfinder, perhaps the Z fc or Z50 is better for you but if you're after an almost pocket-sized camera that can shoot 4K, take sharp photos and has a flip screen for selfies or vlogging this is perfect and at this price, pretty unbeatable!

