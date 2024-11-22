Nikon supports mental new health exhibition combining photography and painting

The artist LUAP in his studio working on his Life Lines series, which combines photography and traditional painting

LUAP, the multidisciplinary artist behind The Pink Bear photo series (a life-sized bear that accompanies the artist on his travels around the globe and is photographed in all manner of scenarios) is holding a new and thought-provoking exhibition that explores mental health.

'Life Lines' was three years in the making and features 16 large-scale portrait paintings alongside a series of photographic portraits taken by LUAP on his trusty Nikon D850. It is being run in aid of mental health charity Mind.

The famedus Pink Bear recurs as a silent guardian in these images, providing warmth and comfort. Usually the focal point in LUAP’s other works, here the bear steps into a different role, symbolizing a refuge from darkness and a guide through the chaos of thought, appearing in an abstract form.

LUAP explained the concept behind the exhibition: “We don’t see the boundaries of the mirror when looking at these portraits. Instead, we see fragmented reflections that challenge the way we typically perceive ourselves. It’s as if each broken shard reveals a different, isolated pieces of ourselves, distorted yet undeniably familiar.

"In this sense, the portraits echo a daily reality – one where our own reflections are often places of scrutiny. We’re inclined to scrutinize ourselves in fragments, honing in on perceived flaws, rather than appreciating a unified whole. The cracks in the mirror reveal these parts individually, mirroring our tendency to criticize rather than embrace our full, complex selves."

M with Tears - 2022 - 2024 - Oil & Acrylic on Panel - 183cm Tondo (Image credit: LUAP)

The subject of one of the artworks, M With Tears, shared: “I find myself relying on all sorts of medications and supplements just to get through the day. Looking back, I realize the root of my health problems stems from a deeply personal incident that happened about a year and a half ago. I experienced a violation of trust by someone I thought I could rely on, and it’s shaken me to my core.

"The aftermath of that event triggered a cascade of other stressful situations. Despite seeking medical help, no one has been able to fully diagnose and treat what’s going on with me. My body just seems to be rebelling, and I’ve come to realize that the physical symptoms I’m experiencing are likely a manifestation of the unresolved trauma I’ve been carrying. It’s an uphill battle, but I know I need to find a way to heal, both physically and emotionally, in order to reclaim my well-being."

The exhibition is being supported by Nikon Northern Europe, and Julian Harvie, marketing director added: "Nikon is delighted to support Life Lines, an inspiring exploration of self-discovery and transformation presented by LUAP.

"Through Nikon cameras and lenses, LUAP has created a set of portraits that beautifully capture profound emotional layers of mental well-being, inner strength, and openness. At Nikon, we believe in art's power to ask challenging questions, tell important stories and unite people through shared empathy. We are excited to partner alongside an artist who is so guided by and nurtures these essential principles."

A percentage of exhibition sales will be donated to mental health charity Mind, supporting their essential work for mental health.

"We’re very excited about LUAP’s upcoming exhibition. Exploring mental health issues through art is powerful and helps us to understand both our own experiences and those of others," said Kathleen Miles, executive director of fundraising Income at Mind.

"We want to give a big thank you to LUAP for supporting Mind by donating a percentage of the exhibition’s sales. LUAP’s support will help us to continue to be there for the people who need us and ensure that the one faces a mental health problem alone".

S with Shattered Mirror (Image credit: LUAP)

Private View attendees will have the unique opportunity to create their own LUAP-inspired images at the opening's bespoke photo booth. Using the Nikon Z6 III and Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S macro lens, along with a cracked mirror, visitors can capture a 'fragmented portrait' of themselves, offering an introspective reflection. As a special memento, attendees can take their image home, serving as a lasting reminder of their experience.

The Life Lines exhibition is at The Bottle Factory in London, England, and runs between December 07-21, 2024. The doors are open 11:00-19:00, Wednesdays to Sundays. There is a Private View on Friday December 06 from 18:00--22:00.