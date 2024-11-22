Nikon supports mental new health exhibition combining photography and painting

The artist behind the famous Pink Bear, LUAP, has created 16 mixed-media images that explore mental health in his transformative portrait exhibition

Artist LUAP in his studio
The artist LUAP in his studio working on his Life Lines series, which combines photography and traditional painting (Image credit: Perou / LUAP)

LUAP, the multidisciplinary artist behind The Pink Bear photo series (a life-sized bear that accompanies the artist on his travels around the globe and is photographed in all manner of scenarios) is holding a new and thought-provoking exhibition that explores mental health.

'Life Lines' was three years in the making and features 16 large-scale portrait paintings alongside a series of photographic portraits taken by LUAP on his trusty Nikon D850. It is being run in aid of mental health charity Mind.

