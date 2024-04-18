Nikon replaces RED founder and CEO with new boss as it cements acquisition

By Kalum Carter
published

Nikon appoints new CEO for RED after completing the monumental acquisition – Jim Jannard & Jarred Land now 'advisors'

Nikon RED
(Image credit: Nikon / RED)

In a move that sent shockwaves through the photography and video industries Nikon announced its acquisition of RED in early 2024, and the deal has now officially been completed. 

In March 2024, Nikon announced that it had started proceedings to acquire cine camera manufacturer RED. Nikon is one of the leading manufacturers of photography cameras and joining forces with RED, one of the world's leading cine cameras, could see improvements to Nikon's consumer video cameras, a fascinating prospect. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

