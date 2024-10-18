Nikon Canada's vintage pop-up diner is giving me serious Stranger Things vibes

By
published

Nikon Canada launches retro-themed event in Toronto, as well as Nikon Z fc social media contest

Retro neon Nikon Diner Pop-up Experience sign on a cloudy background
I'm getting serious Stranger Things vibes from Nikon's Vintage Pop-Up Diner experience (Image credit: Nikon / Nikon Canada)

The folks at Nikon Canada have launched Nikon's Vintage Pop-Up Diner at the Yorkdale Mall, Toronto. And if – like me – you've been champing at the bit for Stranger Things 5, it's hard not to get Starcourt Mall vibes from the Instagram teaser (below), not to mention the seriously Stranger Things-esque color palette used in the Nikon Diner sign (above).

The event runs from October 17 to 24 and, honestly, it sounds like a lot of fun. And presumably, visitors will get the chance to try some of the best Nikon cameras, too. Here's what Nikon Canada had to say…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles