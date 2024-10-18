Nikon Canada's vintage pop-up diner is giving me serious Stranger Things vibes

The folks at Nikon Canada have launched Nikon's Vintage Pop-Up Diner at the Yorkdale Mall, Toronto. And if – like me – you've been champing at the bit for Stranger Things 5, it's hard not to get Starcourt Mall vibes from the Instagram teaser (below), not to mention the seriously Stranger Things-esque color palette used in the Nikon Diner sign (above).

The event runs from October 17 to 24 and, honestly, it sounds like a lot of fun. And presumably, visitors will get the chance to try some of the best Nikon cameras, too. Here's what Nikon Canada had to say…

“Nikon is messin' with the timeline at Yorkdale Mall! The past is the future… Or is the future the past? Don't miss Nikon's Vintage Pop-Up Diner (...) Bring home printed photos of you and your friends! Take selfies and share on social to be entered for a chance to win a retro-styled Nikon Z fc Camera…”

A post shared by Nikon Canada Inc. (@nikoncanada) A photo posted by on

The teaser video includes retro-diner imagery and also reveals that the event includes a photo booth, so visitors can take home printed photos. Oddly, when it says, "Chance to win a Nikon camera," it shows a Nikon Z30, but the description on Nikon Canada's events page clearly states that the prize is a Z fc. Although it's worth noting that on Instagram the description states, "enter in our social contest to win a Z fc kit!" Which suggests there might also be a lens to boot.

The Instagram post also reveals that Nikon Ambassadors and Creators will be at the event, too. It's certainly not surprising to see Nikon organizing a retro-themed event. After all, it's had huge success in recent years with the release of the Z fc APS-C camera and the full-frame Nikon Zf. And that's not forgetting the Nikon Df, which is over a decade old, and all those lovely F-mount film cameras that the Big N has released over the years.

So, if you happen to be in and around Toronto over the next few days and are a bonafide Nikon fan, Nikon's Vintage Pop-Up Diner might be worth a visit.

You might be interested in the best retro cameras like the Zf and Z fc, and the best film cameras that inspired them!