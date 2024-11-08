NFL photographer uses Nikon film camera to capture Philadelphia Eagles in throwback Kelly Green uniforms

By
published

Retro Nikon F and Kelly Green jerseys prove winning formula as ‘The Birds’ triumph against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles photographer Ed &#039;Eagles&#039; Eye&#039; Mahan holds a Nikon F at an Eagles game
Philadelphia Eagles photographer, Ed Mahan, photographed the Birds' triumphant game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a Nikon F (Image credit: Philadelphia Eagles)

It's rather fitting that official Philadelphia Eagles photographer, Ed Mahan, reverted back to one of the best film cameras to capture the Birds' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After all, the Eagles reverted from their modern Midnight Green jerseys to their legendary Kelly Green colors. And what better way to celebrate the 2017 Super Bowl champions' past than with a retro camera?

A photograph from an article on the Eagles' website shows Ed using a Nikon F with a Photomic prism and motor drive. The article reveals that the veteran sports photographer hadn't picked up a film camera for two decades, making this charming reunion long overdue.

TOPICS
Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

