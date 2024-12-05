New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine issue 225. Christmas savings with 50% off subscriptions!

The new PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine January issue 225 is on sale now! 50% discount on UK subscriptions PLUS all print subscribers get FREE digital editions, with digital access to over 110 back issues worth over £90!

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine + FREE videos + FREE ebook... PLUS BIG CANON PRIZES! Join Canon Club and enter our big gear giveaway with a Canon EOS R6 Mk II and EOS R7, lenses and printers all worth over £4000!

We have a winter wildlife special for the festive season for you this issue. Winter might not seem the obvious time for wildlife photography, however, at this time of year, many different animals and birds are very active as they search for food.

So this issue, great Canon pro Drew Buckley shows you how to go wild this winter in our Canon skills guide: "From the gear to use, and core photo techniques, all the way through to my more advanced methods, plus tips on wildlife to look out for in your local area. I share my top 25 pro tips inside the Canon Magazine!"

New Canon camera skills!

We have some winning Canon images from the Wildlife Photographer Of The Year competition – see our gallery inside.

We interview Swedish bird photographer, Jonas Classon, who went from a long-term hospital stay to becoming an internationally successful bird photographer and Canon Ambassador. Check out his story and dramatic photos inside.

You may’ve noticed Christmas is coming, so we have a big Canon Gear Christmas Gift Guide for you, with more than 80 gift ideas for loved ones or yourself. From photo kit under £50 to cameras and lenses over £300, there’s something for every budget.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also have a fun festive project on how to transform pet photos into your own greetings cards, plus other tutorials, all with free video guides.

Also inside, our young PhotoPlus Apprentice learns how to capture film noir-style B&W portraits, with the help of The Creativity Hub and Canon pro Jason Birth.

There’s Photo Stories and EOS SOS, and we get our hands on three new Canon RF hybrid lenses.

And don’t miss your free Outdoor Photography ebook, 164 pages and £17.99 – download details inside the mag.

We're the No.1 Canon magazine, written by Canon photographers, for Canon photographers, and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and save 50% of new UK subscription, plus FREE digital editions to all print subscribers!*This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

Every issue of our No.1 Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)