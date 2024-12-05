New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine issue 225. Christmas savings with 50% off subscriptions!

By
Contributions from
published

Subscribe to the No.1 Canon magazine and save 50% off the shop prices! Here's what's in the new Christmas issue 225...

PhotoPlus 225
(Image credit: Future)

The new PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine January issue 225 is on sale now! 50% discount on UK subscriptions PLUS all print subscribers get FREE digital editions, with digital access to over 110 back issues worth over £90!

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine + FREE videos + FREE ebook... PLUS BIG CANON PRIZES! Join Canon Club and enter our big gear giveaway with a Canon EOS R6 Mk II and EOS R7, lenses and printers all worth over £4000!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
PhotoPlus
PhotoPlus

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world’s only 100% Canon-focused title on the newsstand. Launched in 2007, for 14 years it has delivered news, reviews, buying guides, features, inspirational projects and tutorials on cameras, lenses, tripods, gimbals, filters, lighting and all manner of photography equipment. 

Aimed squarely at enthusiast photographers who use the Canon DSLR or mirrorless camera systems, all content is tailored to Canon users – so everything from techniques to product tests are tailored to those using the EOS camera system.

Editor Peter Travers brings 14 years of experience as both a journalist and professional photographer, with Technique Editor Dan Mold shoring up the magazine with his 6 years of expertise. 

With contributions from

Related articles