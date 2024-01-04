New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine issue 213 – free camera bag when you subscribe!

Happy New Year, and happy new Canon magazine! Our new Feb issue 213 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now, with a new subscriptions offer for 2024! Subscribe today for big savings + get a free Lowepro Nova AW II camera bag worth over £60!*

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine + FREE videos + FREE ebook...

It’s our Canon Gear of the Year awards - with the best Canon EOS cameras, lenses and accessory buying tips. With gear for beginners on a budget, mid-range for enthusiasts to top-spec kit for pros, there’s something to suit your needs.

Also inside, our PhotoPlus Apprentice learns how to take perfect pet photos, with the help of Canon pro Laura Galbraith, from dogs in action outside in the rain, to cats in her warm photo studio.

New Canon camera skills!

We have new photo projects for you – all with free video guides! James Paterson shows you how to create super hi-res landscapes, Dan Mold looks at how to take scenic photos with castles in landscapes, plus PhotoPlus editor Peter Travers shares his secrets to stunning seascape shots at sunset on a rugged beach in Cornwall.

Plus new Photoshop image-editing tutorials and video guides.

We speak to the great Canon pro landscape photographer Nick Hanson who talks about his love of shooting Scottish scenes on Skye and running workshops.

We have new Photo Stories from you, My Kit, plus Canon School and EOS SOS, and we also test eight of the latest printers, with prices starting from only £79!

Also don’t miss your free Teach Yourself Photoshop ebook worth £10.99, download details inside.

We're the No.1 Canon magazine, written by Canon photographers, for Canon photographers, and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and get your free Lowepro camera bag worth over £60!*This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)