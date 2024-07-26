New photography award challenges Aberdeen students to take street portraits and recognizes contribution of local photographer Charles Skene

Young photographers need to be encouraged and challenged, and that’s why Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, Scotland, has launched a new photography award for its students.

The Charles Skene Portrait Award will challenge students to capture portraits of people in the city center of Aberdeen, highlighting the city, its people and its communities in a new and novel way.

Scotland played a huge part in the technical development of photography in the nineteenth century. Its artistic progression was pioneered by many Scottish nationals, including Robert Adamson (1821-1848) and artist David Octavius Hill (1802-1870), whose work is considered to be some of the earliest and finest uses of photography.

The award also recognizes local entrepreneur Professor Charles Skene, a well known figure in the local community as the founder of Skene House hotels and properties, and Skene Business Centers.

Local long-time resident, entrepreneur and photographer Charles Skene, whom the award is in celebration of (Image credit: Trend Aberdeen)

Skene however, started his career as a photographer working for Studio Morgan, run by his family. He specialized in wedding photography and portraits, and while his other enterprises grew, his passion for photography remained.

Speaking to the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Skene, now 89, said:

"I am delighted to help launch the Portrait Photography Award for students at Gray’s School of Art. I started my career as a photographer working with my parents in their family business called Studio Morgan and loved taking portraits of people. I therefore hope this award inspires a new generation to have the same experience.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The photography students at Gray’s School of Art, which is part of Robert Gordon University, will be tasked with capturing portraits that epitomize the people and the city center of Aberdeen. It will be a two week project as part of the curriculum on the Bachelor of Arts Photography course.

Students will be asked to submit a minimum of five portraits, and will be required to:

Research street and portraiture photography sharing which photographers inspire them

Identify key events and opportunities to capture portrait imagery in the city centre

Engage with the public and local groups

Consider ethical approaches and representation

Plan and execute a photoshoot on location

Produce professional standard imagery for exhibition and publication

Take a look at our guides to the best cameras for beginners, the best cheap cameras, and the best cameras for portraits.