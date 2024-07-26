New photography award challenges Aberdeen students to take street portraits and recognizes contribution of local photographer Charles Skene

Undergraduates to take to the streets in new prize in honor of local wedding photographer-turned-entrepreneur

Young photographers need to be encouraged and challenged, and that’s why Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, Scotland, has launched a new photography award for its students.

The Charles Skene Portrait Award will challenge students to capture portraits of people in the city center of Aberdeen, highlighting the city, its people and its communities in a new and novel way. 

