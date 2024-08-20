As we close in on the most significant date in Apple's calendar – the launch of the new iPhones – which is expected, according to this leak, on September 10th – one big rumor remains to be settled. The color of the new iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple traditionally provides a black, white, and probably gray option (but with nicer names), then at least one option that provides something distinctive for the new generation.

Leaker Majin Bu has tweeted what appears to be an invite to the Apple event, from which we can discern the date (very much in line with expectations), the potential central theme – "Ready. Set. Capture." is pleasingly camera-centric – and perhaps the color tone of the Apple is significant too.

According to what I was told by a source who asked to remain anonymous, the new Apple event where the iPhone 16 will be presented, will be held on September 10 2024. This should be the cover of the invitation pic.twitter.com/7jGoafHaOUAugust 19, 2024

All things being equal, I might call that color "copper" (which would be awesome), and some are using the term "bronze" which makes sense, but Apple do have a history with Rose Gold. Moreover Bu has one more tweet, purporting to show actual photos of the phone in a color he describes very clearly as gold:

The new iPhone 16 Pro gold color looks so hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bRHZ89oTNwAugust 19, 2024

Will we get both? Or either? Can we trust these images at all? Bu has also a pinned tweet showing several colors of 'iPhone Air', so it's possible he is just a little more creative than some with an image editor!

In any case, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be one of the best camera phones, based on previous experience and the other leaks and rumors about the iPhone 16 series. These paint a picture of a new 'capture button' coming across the entire range of phones – not just the Pro models. This is expected to act like a shutter and makes the title of the launch event, if true, make sense.

The non-pro iPhones are expected to get a bit of a visual change, with the two cameras arranged vertically rather than diagonally, making them able to capture 'spatial video' (for Apple's Vision Pro – and perhaps other platforms in the future).