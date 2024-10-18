New AI trend on social media sees AI-generated Russian women selling their wares with a distinctly pro-China message

Do these AI-generated influencers have an ideological motive, or is this simply a sales technique?

Doing nothing to quell the growing concern about the use of artificial intelligence, an AI-generated TikTok influencer known as ‘Alina’ – claiming to be a Russian living in Singapore – has been promoting Chinese-Russian interests.

She is showcasing what she calls “high-quality Russian and Chinese products” on her Chinese social media account. However, the same person can be seen appearing in other TikTok videos going by the name of Lisa, The Voice of America reports.

