NCIS v Photographer's rights—ACLU stands up for live streaming in "Warship Chicken" case

By
published

Streaming cameras in San Diego, ignored for a decade, began to be seen as an espionage issue by the Naval police

San Diego Web Cam footage of warship chicken incident
(Image credit: SanDiegoWebCam)

When the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being struck by the stricken Dali cargo ship, the world could have been watching live. Most folk weren't of course, but they could have been.

Baltimore is far from the only place with streaming cameras that viewers can sit and watch, though. In San Diego, a major Naval port, these webcams are popular with many (including military families). When the Key Bridge fell, the American Naval police – the NCIS – were in the courts trying to shut down similar cameras as a 'national security issue'.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles