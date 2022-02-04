Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 launches with 90Hz screen, big battery, but no 5G

Motorola’s third-generation Moto G Stylus is here and offers plenty of key upgrades over last year’s model, including a faster 90Hz refresh rate and a central punch-hole cut-out for its 16MP selfie camera. However, unlike the 2021 Moto G Stylus, this year’s model doesn’t offer 5G connectivity.

Priced at $299.99, it’s a great option for those who want a camera phone which offers a draw on screen functionality without the premium price point of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in stylus. The new Moto G Stylus makes a big screen and a stylus that can jot down notes super accessible and we think it’ll sell accordingly.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto G Stylus 2022: Specs

The Moto G Stylus boasts a 6.8-inch edge-to-edge Max Vision Full HD+ display with a 90hz refresh rate. This is complimented by a new 5,000mAh battery which promises up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the phone offers up to 6GB of memory and comes in 64GB or 128GB storage variants. Happily, the Moto G Stylus also has an expansion slot for an extra 512GB, which can be used for storing music, eBooks and PDFs. The right side frame of the new phone, available in Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue, packs a fingerprint scanner.

(Image credit: Motorola )

Boasting what Motorola calls ‘Quad Pixel technology’, the Moto G Stylus comes with a 50MP main rear lens. This is said to be capable of delivering four times the low-light sensitivity of the sensor for brighter and sharper low-light photos. A 118-degree 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 8MP macro lens and a 2MP depth helper completes the camera offering on the back. Upfront, there’s centrally aligned punch-hole cut-out 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G Stylus 2022: Price and availability

Priced at $299.99 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant), the 2022 Moto G Stylus is available from February 17th in the US through Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com and will come to Consumer Cellular and Cricket in the coming months. Motorola has yet to announce the 2022 model’s availability in other markets.







