Minimal images produce maximum impact as winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 announced

The most satisfying photographs on display as the winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 are announced
Winner of the Fine Art category in the Minimalist Photography Awards 2024(Image credit: Hilda Champion)
The Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 has announced the winners of its sixth edition of the annual awards. The overall prize went to a stunning set of portraits inspired by the Renaissance era harkening back to the paintings by the Italian master painters.
Clean lines and minimal detail were the orders of the day as the winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards were decided upon, with over 3,400 submissions entered by photographers worldwide. From these submissions 12 category winners and one overall winner were announced showcasing a great collection of creativity and skill in minimalist photography.
The title of Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2024 was awarded to Eva Chupikova for her compelling photo series 'Anna', which also secured first place in the Portrait category and the $2,000 prize.
While the series is inspired by the details of the Renaissance era of opulence and extravagance, the series focuses on finding beauty within simplicity. With her series, Chupikova also makes a statement about the current way in which clothing is used to represent today's social status.
She says, "Garments of that era were designed with intricate patterns, rich fabrics, and luxurious embellishments to symbolize wealth and social status. In our contemporary world, garments are manufactured with cheap labor at low cost to maximize profits. The result thereof is that we are engulfed in material excess and overwhelmed by visual and information stimuli. Materialism is the 'new' symbolism of wealth and social status".
The full list of category winners can be seen below:
Abstract Photographer of the Year: Gleici Rufatto
Aerial Photographer of the Year: Yevhen Samuchenko
Architecture Photographer of the Year: Les Forrester
Conceptual Photographer of the Year: Kenneth Collins
Fine-art Photographer of the Year: Hilda Champion
Landscape Photographer of the Year: Patrick Ems
Long Exposure Photographer of the Year: Ulana Switucha
Night Photographer of the Year: Andy OFarrell
Open Photographer of the Year: Richard Bentley
Photo Manipulation Photographer of the Year: George Byrne
Portrait Photographer of the Year: Eva Chupikova
Street Photographer of the Year: Daniel Mead
President of the Minimalist Photography Awards, Milad Safabakhsh, shared his thoughts on the winners, stating, "These award-winning images invite viewers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the subtle nuances of the minimalist aesthetic".
There are some exceptional winners in this competition showcasing that minimalist photography can be found in every genre, turning often busy scenes into aesthetically pleasing images that provide space for the viewer.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.