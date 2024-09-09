Minimal images produce maximum impact as winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 announced

By
published

The most satisfying photographs on display as the winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 are announced

Minimalist Photography Awards 2024
Winner of the Fine Art category in the Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 (Image credit: Hilda Champion)

The Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 has announced the winners of its sixth edition of the annual awards. The overall prize went to a stunning set of portraits inspired by the Renaissance era harkening back to the paintings by the Italian master painters.

Clean lines and minimal detail were the orders of the day as the winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards were decided upon, with over 3,400 submissions entered by photographers worldwide. From these submissions 12 category winners and one overall winner were announced showcasing a great collection of creativity and skill in minimalist photography.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles