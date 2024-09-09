Minimal images produce maximum impact as winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 announced

The Minimalist Photography Awards 2024 has announced the winners of its sixth edition of the annual awards. The overall prize went to a stunning set of portraits inspired by the Renaissance era harkening back to the paintings by the Italian master painters.

Clean lines and minimal detail were the orders of the day as the winners of the Minimalist Photography Awards were decided upon, with over 3,400 submissions entered by photographers worldwide. From these submissions 12 category winners and one overall winner were announced showcasing a great collection of creativity and skill in minimalist photography.

Anna. Winner of the overall prize and portrait category. (Image credit: Eva Chupikova)

The title of Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2024 was awarded to Eva Chupikova for her compelling photo series 'Anna', which also secured first place in the Portrait category and the $2,000 prize.

While the series is inspired by the details of the Renaissance era of opulence and extravagance, the series focuses on finding beauty within simplicity. With her series, Chupikova also makes a statement about the current way in which clothing is used to represent today's social status.

She says, "Garments of that era were designed with intricate patterns, rich fabrics, and luxurious embellishments to symbolize wealth and social status. In our contemporary world, garments are manufactured with cheap labor at low cost to maximize profits. The result thereof is that we are engulfed in material excess and overwhelmed by visual and information stimuli. Materialism is the 'new' symbolism of wealth and social status".

Spectrum. Winner of the Street category. (Image credit: Daniel Mead)

The full list of category winners can be seen below:

Abstract Photographer of the Year: Gleici Rufatto

Aerial Photographer of the Year: Yevhen Samuchenko

Architecture Photographer of the Year: Les Forrester

Conceptual Photographer of the Year: Kenneth Collins

Fine-art Photographer of the Year: Hilda Champion

Landscape Photographer of the Year: Patrick Ems

Long Exposure Photographer of the Year: Ulana Switucha

Night Photographer of the Year: Andy OFarrell

Open Photographer of the Year: Richard Bentley

Photo Manipulation Photographer of the Year: George Byrne

Portrait Photographer of the Year: Eva Chupikova

Street Photographer of the Year: Daniel Mead

Another Brick in the Wall. Winner of the Architecture category. (Image credit: Les Forrester)

President of the Minimalist Photography Awards, Milad Safabakhsh, shared his thoughts on the winners, stating, "These award-winning images invite viewers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the subtle nuances of the minimalist aesthetic".

There are some exceptional winners in this competition showcasing that minimalist photography can be found in every genre, turning often busy scenes into aesthetically pleasing images that provide space for the viewer.

The winning images and the runners-up from each category can be found on the Minimalist Photography Awards website.

Winter drawings. Winner of the Aerial category. (Image credit: Yevhen Samuchenko)

