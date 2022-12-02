Military Leica sells for $500,000 at auction alongside rare Marilyn Monroe photos

The Leitz Photographica Auction is always a camera auction that holds some extremely rare and wonderful examples of Leica's rich history and the 41st auction, which took place on November 26 at Hotel Bristol in Vienna, was no exception.

A series of edition prints of Marilyn Monroe, then an unknown actress shot by Hollywood photographer Andre de Dienes in 1949 on Tobay Beach in Long Island, attracted interest from bidders all over the world. The three prints formed the charity lot and were originally estimated at €4,000 to 8,000 (which converts as $4,214 - $8,429); they ultimately sold for €15,600 euros or around $16,647.

Edition prints of Marilyn Monroe (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

But Marilyn Monroe wasn't the only sell-out from the 41st Leitz Photographica Auction, a German military-spec Leica M4 in Olive green hit the headlines. Estimated at €300,000 to 350,000 (around $316,0950 - $368,777.50) was brought for a record-breaking €540,000 euros / $568,971.

Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leica Camera Classics and Leitz Photographica Auction commented on the M4 Olive Green camera saying:

“Never before has such a high sum been paid for a green M4, It is likely to be the most expensive military camera ever sold at auction.”

German military-spec Leica M4 in Olive (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

This wasn't the only military camera to be sold within the auction, two British military models were also up for grabs, one a Leica IIIa British Marine and the other a Leica Standard British Navy ‘Admiralty NP’ with both drawing in a number of bidders leaving both to be fought out against two collators who were friends, thankfully, no friendships were broken at each buy ended up to taking home the Leica IIIa British Marine and Leica Standard British Navy ‘Admiralty NP’ respectively.

Leica IIIa British Marine (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

Leica Standard British Navy ‘Admiralty NP’ (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

Now, these prices might sound astronomical to many, but to collectors of Leica these cameras hold significant interest and history as the brand had developed over the year - not going to lie I love the look of the Leica M4 Olive, but I certainly won't be able to match the price tag, but we can all dream.

If this was been of interest then we highly recommend taking a look at our best Leica camera guide (opens in new tab), or if you want to know the best lens for your Leica then take a deep dive into our best Leica M lenses (opens in new tab) or best Leica SL lenses (opens in new tab).