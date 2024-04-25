Meta launches Llama 3 — the "FASTEST AI image generation" ever seen!

Meta released its highly anticipated new large language model (LLM) Llama 3 on April 19 taking AI developers by storm, as it's hailed as the fastest AI image generation ever seen by multiple sources, including Creative Bloq.

The launch arguably overshadowed new model releases on Monday by Microsoft, Abobe, and Amazon.

Llama 3 is "the most capable and openly available LLM to date," according to Meta's website.

The image generator updates pictures in real time while users type prompts and the program has been accused of declaring "war on OpenAI (and) Google," according to Forbes.

A key point in Meta's ongoing competition with other AI developers is that – unlike OpenAI's GPT and Google's Gemini – Llama 3 is available for almost anyone to use for research and commercial purposes for free.

Llama 3 is available through Meta AI, the AI assistant built into Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It can be used in feed, chats, search, and more across Meta apps generating real-time information without having to exit the app you're currently using.

The real-time image production can be used to "create album work for your band, decor inspiration for your apartment, animated custom GIFs and more," say Meta.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The goal eventually is to help take things off your plate, just help make your life easier," Chris Cox, Meta's chief product officer said in an interview, "whether it’s interacting with businesses, whether it’s writing something, whether it’s planning a trip."

In a demonstration video shared by Meta a prompt begins, "Imagine a soccer game on Mars as the AI-generated image seems to swiftly morph into a football pitch on an alien planet.

The new features are currently available to users with access to the beta version of Meta AI and Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe will all have access to an English version.

While this is being hailed as a giant positive leap for artificial intelligence, AI was also slammed in the news this week as the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) and Fanvue, announced their plans to launch the first-ever AI beauty contest.

Two of the judges are 'AI influencers' themselves, fake models like Aitana Lopez, who was created by Ruben Cruz, a Barcelona-based designer and founder of AI model agency The Clueless.

Many have criticised the competition for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and transgressive attitudes towards women.

Try out other AI generators for yourself and form your own opinion of Meta's new Llama 3.