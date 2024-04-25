Meta launches Llama 3 — the "FASTEST AI image generation" ever seen!

By Leonie Helm
published

“The goal eventually is to help take things off your plate, just help make your life easier," Chris Cox, Meta's chief product officer said in an interview

Meta's new AI technology Llama 3 creates images in real time
(Image credit: Meta)

Meta released its highly anticipated new large language model (LLM) Llama 3 on April 19 taking AI developers by storm, as it's hailed as the fastest AI image generation ever seen by multiple sources, including Creative Bloq

The launch arguably overshadowed new model releases on Monday by Microsoft, Abobe, and Amazon

