Meet the Toaster Photon—50,000 photos on a single charge, and smaller than an AirPod case!

A tiny camera made of Mac-style aluminum with an incredible battery life is an odd proposition – but it looks cool

Toaster LLC has launched a tiny anodised aluminum camera for a unique niche. It's not only smaller than a GoPro, it's smaller than an AirPods case – but it can store 20,197 photos in RAW format.

Toaster LLC doesn't seem to be going for resolution with the Photon camera (which no doubt helps toward that capacity) or widespread compatibility—it's Mac only, with elegant Mac OS software. 

