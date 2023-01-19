Master Raw! N-Photo 146 on sale today

In these cold winter months, you could be forgiven for staying in the comfort of your home, postponing photography outings for more clement times. But it’s also the ideal time to brush up on your photo-editing skills, and to embrace the flexibility that Raw has to offer. It’s not as complex as you might think, and for our lead feature Dan Mold has penned a guide to the 10 essential edits for producing punch-packed pics.

It’s also a great time of year to bring your photos off the hard drive and onto the wall. To that end, in this issue’s Big Test we put eight top photo printers through their paces, from A4 models, through A3 and A3+ printers, to one capable of massive A2 prints. We also check out Nikon’s humongous 2-in-1 super-telephoto prime, which transforms from a 600mm f/4 to a 840mm f/5.6 at the flick of a lever.

The chilly conditions weren’t enough to keep our pro photographer and his hardy apprentice from heading out on the coldest day of the year for a character portrait shoot, with tough-as-nails soldiers from the Gurkha Logistic Regiment as subjects.

We also have our usual mix of shooting and editing projects to try, plus a free three-month trial for the excellent Radiant Photo, and a chance to win a Nikon Z 9, worth £5299!

