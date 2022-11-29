Majestic mountains and white desert win Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 (ILPOTY) has been awarded to Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi for a series of images that almost look like paintings. Now in its ninth year, the ILPOTY received a staggering 3813 entries and the top 101 will be included in the 2022 ILPOTY book.

Taking home the top prize of US$5,000 cash, a NiSi 100m V7 professional 100mm filter kit worth US$1,199 plus a copy of the ILPOTY 2022 award books with his winning images is Benjamin Briones Grandi. His series of four images selected from the folio category include landscapes that truly look out of this world. From monochromatic, white deserts to mountains doused in magical light, while his photos are of real places, they give the impression of fantasy, far-away worlds.

Overall winner in folio award - Paternidad. Chilean Coastal Dunes, Chile (Image credit: Benjamin Briones Grandi)

The overall winner for the single image category was awarded to Martin Broen from the US who will receive the same prize as Grandi. His photo Flooded Cave was taken in the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It depicts a single scuba diver swimming through crystal clear water of an underwater cave of stalagmites and stalactites lit by torchlight. Second place was awarded to Mitja Kobel for Dusk of the Alpine while third place in the individual image category went to Liu Bai for an abstract image of sand dunes contrasted by light and shadow called Rhythm Of Life.

Reflecting on this year's submissions, judge David Burnett said, "It’s been a pleasure to immerse myself in these pictures and it's a constant reminder of what kind of dedication our entrants bring to the act of photographing. The wet, the cold and long strenuous hikes to find a perfect location - all this is buried inside the heart of these pictures. My admiration for my fellow photographers only grows each year I help judge these awards."

Snow and ice award winner - Frozen. Mt Nishiazuma, Japan (Image credit: Koki Dote)

Dusk Of The Alpine Elephants Schlatenkees Glacier, East Tyrol, Austria (Image credit: Mitja Kobal)

Summer Window Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina (Image credit: Max Rive)

Rhythm Of Life Badain Jaran Desert, Inner Mongolia, China (Image credit: Liu Bai)

Project Green Glow Reynisfjara, Iceland (Image credit: Daniel Laan)

Special prizes were awarded for the best black and white photo, abstract aerial shot, best snow and ice capture, best amazing cloud and the most dramatic seascape. All of these photographers will also appear in the prestigious ILPOTY 2022 photobook.

The ILPOTY is sponsored by Memento Pro, an Australian on-demand photobook service, Create for Life, a start-of-the-art facility offering printing, mounting and frame services and NiSi which is best known for top-quality filters, lenses and accessories. To find out more information about the ILPOTY or how you can enter the 2023 competition, head to the ILPOTY website (opens in new tab).

Today's best NiSi V7 filter kit deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $249 (opens in new tab) $211.65 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $529 (opens in new tab) $449.65 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $529 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

These are the best cameras for landscape photographers (opens in new tab) and the best tripods (opens in new tab) will help you take steady, long-exposure shots