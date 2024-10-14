WATCH HERE! Fujifilm X Summit launches: new camera and two new lenses

Fujifilm's X Summit product launches: the X-M5 camera along with XF 500mm and XF 16-55mm II

The Fujifilm X Summit 2024 Clay Studio has now finished – and the company unleashed some big announcements:

• Fujifilm X-M5
Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6
• Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II

We're less than an hour away from showtime and, as always, the comments section of the livestream page doesn't disappoint.

I forgot to note that this X Summit has a design focus, whatever that means. Well, according to Fujifilm, it means:

Well, at least one user is engaging with the design-oriented theme. 

"Please, fix the AF-C for photos too"

Aaaaaaaaaaaand WE ARE LIVE!

Hey, it's Yuji Igarashi! He's very excited to reveal three new products:

Blimey, no messing around with breadcrumbs and teasers here… straight down to business!

Now we're meeting designer Kazuhisa Horiki san – the man who "has designed more film cameras than anyone else in the world", including the Fuji Tiara

Apparently Clay Studios was named after the fact that designers like Horikiri using clay, to create ever-evolving designs. Everything from the manhole covers to the coffee cups and signage are custom-designed. 

Alright, down to brass tacks… 

The smallest X Series camera you can buy!

It also has Vlog mode on the mode dial, introduced on the X-S20, and a fully articulating screen with 3.5mm mic jack 

Now we head over to creators Kyler Steele and Chisom Okoye for some shilling. 

Using the X-M5 is "as simple as baking a pound cake", apparently.

Hmm, using the X-M5 has just been likened to "taking a screenshot" of your daily life.

26.1MP sensor
"Advanced Algorithm & Subject Detection"
6.2K 30p open gate
4K 60 FullHD 240p
3 microphones with Mic Direction setting (for three-dimensional sound and noise reduction)

You can also reduce the bitrate to 8Mbps or 25Mbps for fast transfer on mobile devices.

Okay, Takashi Soga is here at the Taiwa site lens factory to talk about the new Red Badge lenses.

(That's like Canon's red-ring L series, if you didn't know)

Let's all welcome the 44th X Series lens, "the pinnacle" of the range, the new XF 500mm f/5.6 super telephoto prime lens.

It only weighs 1,335g, too. 

Okay, superlatives aside, this lens is going to be a game-changer for wildlife shooters using X Series cameras – and that fast AF speed is going to be amazing on cameras like the X-H2 / S

Comparisons are being drawn to the GF 500mm f/5.6 lens, which was a similar game-changer for wildlife shooting on GFX Series cameras. 

Yowzers, some of these lens elements are so thin that just touching a finger on them will warp them and change their shape! That's some serious engineering precision.

(Bit cheeky claiming a "stable production system" capable of meeting mass demand, though, given how bad Fujifilm has been at fulfilling orders for many of its products.)

Now we're over to the new XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II – replacing the original model, launched in 2015.

The new model is 37% lighter, weighing just 410g, and is considerably smaller at 95mm in length (vs 110mm on the original)

16 elements in 11 groups
Min focus distance of 0.3m
Linear motor for fast AF
Weather resistance

"Almost no focus breathing" too

Another mention of stable manufacturing – apparently thanks to the Fujifilm Philippines factory. Let's hope so 🤞 

US pricing: 

Now, back to Igarashi to wrap things up… and ONE MORE THING!

Still, the X-M5 looks very cool. It's light on a lot of features, such as stabilization, but at least Fujifilm is trying to offer interchangeable lens cameras with compact bodies – as clearly there's demand, given how crazy the world has gone over fixed lens compacts. 

