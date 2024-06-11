Apple finally copies Google's Magic Eraser on iPhone with 'Clean Up'... but you need to wait (or do you?)

By
published

Apple showed AI like Google Pixel's at WWDC this week—but how long before the 'Clean Up' feature is on your phone?

iOS 18 Clean Up tool
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple CEO announced Apple Intelligence at WWDC, alongside many other extra features coming in iOS 18. One of these AI-powered features which photographers have long wanted to see is the equivalent to the Google Pixel's Magic Eraser which can identify and eliminated unwanted objects from photos.

Called the Clean Up tool, it can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of photos. It works in a very similar way – you can circle areas or highlight unwanted people.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles