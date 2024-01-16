It's time for the Samsung Galaxy S24! Watch the Unpacked event LIVE right here

Samsung is about to tip off the year with its first Galaxy Unpacked event – and you can watch the whole thing LIVE right here, where we will see the Samsung Galaxy S24 family of smartphones as well as the launch of Samsung Galaxy AI.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is taking place on January 17 at 10:00 PST / 18:00 GMT / January 18 at 05:00 AEDT. The livestream of the event is embedded below, and we will be updating this page live with our commentary of the announcements as they happen. So even if you're not able to have the audio playing, you can read our play-by-play of the event – along with our thoughts on what's happening!

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is happening on Wednesday January 17 in the US and UK, which is Thursday January 18 in Australia.

The event starts at 10:00 PST / 18:00 GMT on January 17 for American and British audiences, and at 05:00 AEDT January 18 for Australians.

What products will be launched?

The main attraction of this instalment of Unpacked is the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S24 family of phones, which is expected to include the base S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

In addition, Samsung has teased that "Galaxy AI is coming" at the event – and indeed, beyond the immediacy of Samsung launching its latest flagship phone line, Galaxy AI is going to be the far more interesting and long-term important of the announcements.

Galaxy AI will be a central feature of the S24 series, of course. We've already seen leaked info detailing features like Generative Edit, Nightography Zoom and Live Translate, along with further leaks revealing video AI features such as removing objects from your footage. Samsung also teased at CES 2024 that the phones will be able to act as webcams.

With just a day to go, we won't have to wait long to see if the rumor and speculation proves true. Join us right here to watch the live launch!