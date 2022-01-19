Canon is launching a new camera TODAY! Watch it LIVE, right here

Refresh

Specifically, the new camera will be part of the manufacturer's Cinema EOS System, which includes professional-grade video oriented bodies such as the hybrid RF-mount Canon EOS C70 Super 35mm 4K camera, and the traditional EF/PL-mount Canon EOS C500 Mark II full frame 5.9K camera.

As has been the case in the past, the hosts, content and guests and/or Canon Ambassadors are likely to vary between regions.

"Canon today announces it will reveal details of a new Cinema EOS System camera on the Canon YouTube page at 13:00 CET on 19th January 2022," stated Canon UK.

"The Cinema EOS System, which has just celebrated its 10th anniversary, is a fully integrated solution for professional filmmakers and cinematographers made up of a family of cinema cameras and lenses that seamlessly work together.

"Visitors to the YouTube Premiere will be among the first to learn more about this camera, which ushers in an exciting new era for the Cinema EOS range that has continually evolved to support the next generation of inspiring content creators.

"Hosted by Ram Sarup, Pro Video Product Specialist at Canon Europe, attendees will get a first look at this innovative new camera and the opportunity to hear about its ground-breaking new features."

Canon was the first company to release an 8K consumer camera in the form of the Canon EOS R5, which set the imaging industry ablaze when it launched in 2020. Since then, however, Canon has seen competitors challenging it in the video sphere with rivals like the Sony A1, Sony A7S III and recently the Nikon Z9.

With this new camera being part of the Cinema EOS line, though, Canon is ready to return fire with its latest cutting-edge video product.