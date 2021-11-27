Live
Best Cyber Monday camera deals – live
We'll bring you the best Cyber Monday camera deals for Canon, Sony, Nikon and more LIVE as they come through
By Rod Lawton
Black Friday is SOOO yesterday. We're now into Cyber Monday and a whole new raft of deals on Canon, Nikon and Sony cameras, not to mention Fujifilm, Panasonic, Olympus and Pentax.
It's not just cameras, though, because there will be great deals on lenses, tripods, camera bags, lighting, memory cards and all sorts of other camera accessories.
We're not going to cover every single deal that appears, good or bad, because we know that's not going to help you much. Instead, we'll pick out the camera deals that really catch OUR attention.
• Don't forget: we are also keeping a full list of the best Cyber Monday camera deals organised into sections and constantly checked for the latest prices and availability. We'll bring you the latest Cyber Monday deals updates in this live report, but if you want to see all the best deals so far, use that article!
We're on these sites (and more) all the time and we'll be posting our favorite deals, live as we find them. Happy shopping!
Is it Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Shop Cyber Monday now, says Amazon US, while Amazon UK is still in Black Friday week. So it depends on where you are. Cyber Monday is much bigger in the US than elsewhere, but we have the tiniest, sneaking suspicion that the Amazon Cyber Monday deals might look a lot like those already in our Best Black Friday camera deals or Best Cyber Monday camera deals articles. Remember too that a lot of Amazon deals are time-limited.
More Cyber Monday deals to come!
So it looks like there's a lot of interest in what's coming on Cyber Monday. Who knew! Sometimes we get advance info we can share, sometimes we just see what you see, as it arrives. The thing is, you've probably got other stuff to attend to, but we haven't – this is our job, so whatever we see, we'll make sure you see it too!
In the meantime, we do have a big, long list of the best Cyber Monday camera deals. We say that, but they're Black Friday deals that are still live, that we think are still going to be around on Cyber Monday... but like we say, as soon as WE know, YOU'LL know! So for now, we'll keep posting deals that are live right now that are really worth your attention, whatever day it is!
US DEAL: Hey, Adorama, I haven't forgotten you – or that you have some GFX 50R bodies stashed away right now. The GFX 50R is discontinued now, but for a long time it was Fujifilm's cheapest medium format GFX model – and although it doesn't have the in-body stabilization and faster AF of the new GFX 50S II, I still want one. Mostly because I can get the GFX 50R body only for just $2,999 at Adorama. I'm secretly hoping I can hold out until they sell out, because I really don't need more cameras...
US DEAL: And here's another great deal. I realize the Micro Four Thirds format isn't everyone's first choice, but I am a massive fan, and not the only one on the DCW team. These are great cameras that give little away in image quality to APS-C rivals but are smaller, cheaper and lighter – especially the lenses! So right now you can get the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with 12-45mm lens for $1,299 from B&H. Or, if you don't need the lens, you can get the OM-D E-M5 III body only for just $899! That is a LOT less than I paid for mine last year, dammit.
US DEAL: So let's kick off with one of the best deals EVER. Right up until close of play on Cyber Monday, you can get the Canon EOS RP body for just $899.99 at B&H. That's a $100 saving on a price which was already through the floor. So let's have a quick reality check: this is a full frame mirrorless camera, and a current model at that, for $900!! (Yes, that deserved two exclamation marks.) It's perfect for anyone looking for a second, cheap RF body, or who already has RF lenses, or who wants to choose their own. B&H also has the EOS RP with the 24-105mm STM kit lens for $1,199, though that's currently on back order.
Welcome to our Cyber Monday camera deals live report! So we're actually writing this on the Saturday before Cyber Monday, but many of the big retailers are already shifting from Black Friday to Cyber Monday promotions. But hey – what's in a name? Many of the great Black Friday deals already out there look certain to continue into next week, so we'll start off our Live Report with great camera deals you can get right now.
