Apple Event: How to watch, and what to expect at today's big Apple launch

If you've been eagerly awaiting the launch of the latest Apple MacBook Pros, then today is (probably!) your lucky day! While there have been no official confirmations of the long-awaited update of the latest top-spec Mac-flavored laptops, the internet is a-buzz with that the Apple Silicon-powered MacBooks.

It is only just over a month since the last big Apple virtual press conference from Cupertino - where the iPhone 13 Pro and its siblings finally got revealed in full detail, after months and months of rumors and leaks.

Now it is the turn for the Apple product ranges that were not mentioned last time - and a new 16-inch Macbook Pro, and an accompanying 14-inch model, are the hot tips to take center stage when CEO Tim Cook appears on screen. These new generation MacBooks should also feature Apple's latest latest homemade processor, rumored to be called the M1X.

But there could be other things released too…

A new generation of wireless earbuds, in the form of the AirPods 3, will probably be launched - if the tech foreseers are correct. And there is chatter about a new iPod Touch model - to help celebrate the 20th birthday of the iconic iPod MP3 player.

The Apple event begins at 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT / 6PM BST / 10:30PM IST on Monday 18 October, 2021, so make sure to tune in below to watch the livestream. Alternatively, follow along our liveblog as we report on the latest reveals from Apple.