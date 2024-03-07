Lexar reveals new, super-fast portable SSDs

Lexar has launched two new portable SSDs aimed at demanding photographers and videographers. The SL500 portable SSD is a sleek, compact device featuring an aluminium unibody construction that assists with heat dissipation. As with most portable SSDs, the device is powered by its single USB-C connection, and it uses a single-chip controller to lower power consumption while also minimising heat generation.

Thanks to a fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 data connection, read speeds are said to be up to 2000MB/s, and write speeds up to 1800MB/s - both highly respectable figures. 256-bit data encryption is available via Lexar DataShield, so your files will be secure should the SSD fall into the wrong hands. The SL500 also supports Apple Log video recording in 4K 60FPS ProRes format on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

(Image credit: Lexar)

To make the SL500 work even more seamlessly with an iPhone, it's also available as a Magnetic Set. This bundles the SL500 with accessories like a magnetic ring, lanyard and data cable for easier carrying. Simply slip the SSD into its magnetic set and it'll attach securely to an iPhone, or other devices like laptops, cameras or games consoles.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Lexar has also announced the ARMOR 700 portable SSD. This features IP66 ingress protection to guard against water and dust, plus the SSD can withstand a drop from up to 3 meters. Designed for adventurous photographers, videographers and content creators, the ARMOR 700 SSD can be used with PC, Mac, Android devices and the iPhone 15 series, as well as cameras and games consoles. Like the SL500 SSD, read/write speeds are up to 2000MB/s and 1800MB/s, respectively, again via a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB-C connection. The supplied USB cable also contains a Type-A plug for backward compatibility with older devices.

The Lexar SL500 portable SSD will be available soon, in capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB. Expect to pay £109.99/€129.99 for the 1TB version, while the 2TB capacity is priced at £189.99/€219.99. The Magnetic set bundle and ARMOR 700 SSD are due to arrive in April, with a £20/€25 price premium over the standard SL500. US pricing has yet to be announced.