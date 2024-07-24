Leica SL2-S drops to LOWEST-EVER price and there are only a few left!

If you have been looking at the best Leica cameras you will know that highly-prized pieces of German engineering are offered at astronomical prices, and deals are few and far between.

But I bring hope to those who dream of owning a Leica as Wex is offering the Leica SL2-S at just £3,999 – that's an impressive £201 saving!

Leica SL2-S|was £4,200|now £3,999

SAVE £201 at Wex. If it's your dream to own a Leica now is your chance. Rarely on sale, the Leica SL2-S showcases a 24MP sensor, 4K video, and even a 96MP multi-shot feature.

Blending Leica's traditional aesthetics with contemporary functionality, the SL2-S is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera designed for both photo and video enthusiasts. Central to its capabilities is Leica's first BSI CMOS sensor, a 24.6MP unit that enables DCI/UHD 4K 10-bit video recording, wide sensitivity from ISO 50-100,000, and vibrant, low-noise image quality. This sensor is paired with the advanced Maestro III image processor, which ensures high-speed performance and versatility, allowing for full-res DNG continuous shooting at up to 25 fps and 4K video recording at up to 60p.

Enhancing both photo and video applications, the SL2-S features a 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system to minimize camera shake for sharper handheld shots. Its design includes a Leica Object Detection AF system with 225 selectable AF areas for fast and accurate focusing. The camera is housed in a durable, weather-sealed body and features a 5.76m-dot EyeRes OLED EVF, a 3.2" 2.1m-dot touchscreen LCD, a top status LCD for quick settings recognition, and dual UHS-II-compatible SD memory card slots for flexible file storage. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, along with the Leica FOTOs app, facilitate wireless file transfers and remote camera control.

The SL2-S excels in video performance, offering both DCI and UHD 4K recording at up to 60p using either the full-frame sensor or an APS-C/Super 35mm crop. Internal 10-bit 4:2:2 recording is supported up to 30p, and 60p at 8-bit 4:2:0, with 10-bit output available at all frame rates via the full-size HDMI port. Full HD recording supports high-speed frame rates up to 180 fps for slow-motion playback. The camera also includes features like Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) mode, L-Log gamma profile for HDR output, integrated viewing LUTs, and support for external microphones and headphones via dedicated 3.5mm jacks, ensuring superior video and audio quality.