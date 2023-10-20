Leica Q3 sales are "taking off like a rocket"

When Leica announced the Q3, we all knew that this was going to be a camera that would have a big appeal to the masses. From Leica Q2 owners to those who saw their favorite YouTubers convert to the German camera manufacturer, the Leica Q3 was always going to be a big success.

Well, it turns out that the Leica Q3 really is the most popular Leica camera right now – and in France, even the Q2 continues to sell like crazy. That's according to a recent interview with Cyril Thomas, CEO of Leica France.

"You should know that on the Q2, which is in its fourth year of life, we have never sold so many boxes in France," Thomas told PhotoTrend. "And that's quite surprising, because we realize that the life cycle on Leica products can be very different from the life cycle on products from other brands.

"For the moment, the Q3 has taken off like a rocket. We have huge orders, we sell a lot of boxes, it is very well accepted on the market."

I don't find this comment at all surprising, as we can clearly see a cultural shift in photographers transitioning to Leica and toward the Q-series due to its compact design and incredible 28mm Summilux f/1.7 Asph lens. Even our own Reviews Editor, Gareth Bevan, fell in love with the system in his recent Leica Q3 review:

"I wasn’t expecting to be as enamored with the Leica Q3 as I have been. The images from the 60MP sensor are stunning, and the digital crop function makes the 28mm fixed lens so much more fun to play around with. Leica processing on its images shines through; shot after shot were keepers… the Leica Q3 might well be the best walking-around camera you can buy today."

Popularity doesn't stop there or in France alone. Popular US retail stores such as B&H currently have the Leica Q3 on back order, and it is the same for Adorama. Even in the UK the Leica Q3 remains elusive, as Wex and Clifton Cameras have the camera still in the pre-order stage. So if you see a Leica Q3 in stock, and you think it's the camera for you, my recommendation is to jump on it as soon as possible.

When loyal users eventually get their hands on it, you can be sure the popularity and demand for one of the best compact cameras on the market will increase tenfold!

