Leica MP2 sells for $1.6 million at the Leitz Photographica Auction 44

The 44th edition of the legendary Leitz Photographica Auction, held on June 8 at Leitz Park in Wetzlar, Germany, was a captivating event, brimming with a rich tapestry of historical treasures.

With over 400 lots, the auction showcased an eclectic mix of vintage cameras, lenses, and historical photographic accessories, drawing collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. Among the remarkable items was a Leica MP2 Black Paint from 1958, a piece originally crafted for the demanding world of professional photojournalism.

This camera, one of only six ever made in its black paint version, stole the show by achieving the auction’s highest price, fetching an astonishing 1,560,000 euros (approx $1.6m / £1.3m / AU$2.5m).

Leica MP2 Black Paint from 1958 (Image credit: Leitz Auction)

A special highlight of this year's auction was the charity lot—a Leica Summilux 1.4/35mm lens prototype. This unique piece sold for 33,600 euros (approximately $36,000 / £28,300 / AU$55,000) with all proceeds benefiting the charitable organization “Licht ins Dunkel.” This addition underscores the auction's commitment not only to preserving photographic history but also to supporting noble causes through its charitable contributions.

Leitz Photographica Auction has long been synonymous with rare and historic rangefinder cameras, particularly those from Leica. These black paint versions are especially prized by collectors, and the Leica MP2 black paint stands as a prime example.

Leica’s production of the MP2 was a limited test series from the late 1950s, with only 27 units ever made. The rarity of the black paint variant, with just six in existence, ensured that this camera drew significant attention and competition from bidders, solidifying its status as a coveted gem in the world of vintage photography.

Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction. had this to say after the sale:



"We are particularly pleased that our auction house was able to achieve a result of 1,560,000 euros for the Leica MP2 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the legendary Leica M. The result emphasises the exceptional popularity that the Leica M system still enjoys today, both among collectors and professional photographers. It also speaks for the high level of trust in our auction house”.

Leica Luxus (Image credit: Leitz Auction)

Early 35mm cameras are highly sought after by collectors, and the Leica I Mod. A. Luxus, auctioned at Leitz Photographica Auction 44, is a prime example. This camera, dating back to 1931, features a gold-plated body and a distinctive leather covering, making it a standout piece.

With the serial number 48438, this "Luxus" model is one of the few that remains in its original, unrestored condition. Estimated to sell for between 240,000 and 300,000 euros, the camera ultimately fetched an impressive 288,000 euros ($309k/£242k/AU$469k), including the premium.

Prototype of the Leica Steel-Rim Summilux 1.4/35mm (Image credit: Leitz Auction)

In keeping with its tradition of supporting charitable causes, Leitz Photographica Auction dedicated a special lot to charity. This time, it was a prototype of the classic Leica Steel-Rim Summilux 1.4/35 mm lens.

Originally introduced in 1961 and produced in various versions for over three decades, the prototype up for auction was part of a limited test batch. With a unique serial number of 0000030 and four distinctive screws on the front rim.

These features are not found on the production models, this rare lens sold for 33,600 euros (roughly US$36k). The entire proceeds were donated to the Austrian charity organization Licht ins Dunkel.