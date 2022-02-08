Learn food photography tips and tricks with the next Capture Online free seminar

For the second installment of The Photography Capture Online series, Sony ambassador and food photographer Kate Kirmnan will guide you on how to make your images look extra delicious. The free session will go through techniques, tips and tricks on how to create Instaworthy shots.

If you’re a serious foodie, chances are you want to take photos of all the yummy food you eat. Making food and drink look mouth-wateringly good isn’t hard - but you do need to know what goes into taking that perfect shot of your favorite meal. Experienced food photographer Kate Kirkman will help you understand all the elements involved in taking that perfect snap including lighting, styling, composition and camera settings.

• Read more: Best camera for food photography

Coming from a background in fine art and art history, Kate started to pursue a career in photography in 2010 and launched a portraits, wedding and boudoir business which she still runs today. Alongside her husband and fellow photographer Brent, the pair started a photography school called Training by Lumiere which is dedicated to food photography and filming.

Ahead of the session, Kate has shared two of her top food photography tips. The first is that food and drink photography really benefits from stability so if you can attach your camera to a tripod, a c stand or a boom it will not only help prevent blur but will allow you to focus more on lighting, composition and styling.

(Image credit: Kate Kirkman - Lumiere )

Kate’s second top tip is to not forget about styling - just like you would style a fashion shoot, food photography benefits from the same careful consideration when it comes to putting items together. Kate will explain what works and why and what doesn’t. If you seriously want to pursue food photography you’ll have to start collecting some props but there are plenty of ways you can do this without spending too much money.

The Photography and Video Show is the UK's largest indoor photography event which brings together professional and enthusiast photographers, the biggest camera brands and the latest photographic innovations. This year the event takes place between the 17 - 20 September at the NEC, Birmingham, UK and as always there will be a range of talks, workshops and masterclasses to attend.

While the online seminar is free to attend, registration is required via The Photography Show website. The workshop starts on 10 February at 7.30 pm (GMT) and anyone who registers will receive joining instructions at least 24 hours before the seminar starts.

Read more:

Best LED light panels

Best books on food photography

Best lenses for food photography

10 food photographers you should follow