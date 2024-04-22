Leaked real-world images appear of the Pixel 9 Pro

Despite likely still being around 6 months from launch, we've just had a leak of a possible Google Pixel 9 Pro. The leaked images show a device with a redesigned camera bump/island that was first displayed in renders back in January. This refreshed design is more prominent than the 'Robocop' wraparound camera island introduced with the Pixel 6, and appears to stick out further from the phone's rear panel. The new pill-shaped island's sharply defined edges are certainly distinctive, though we can't help but think its 'stuck-on' appearance makes it look like more of an afterthought than a neatly integrated design. Those chiselled edges also seem prone to catching on things and being chipped in daily use.

(Image credit: @onleaks / @mysmartprice)

Within the camera island, the individual camera modules appear similar to those in the Pixel 8 Pro: the smaller round module on the left is likely the ultrawide camera, while the primary (wide-angle) module appears in the middle. We presume the rectangular module on the right is a periscope telephoto camera, again following the arrangement of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Read more: what is a periscope lens?

(Image credit: Rozetked)

The leaked photos are rumored to show a regular 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro as opposed to a larger 'XL' handset. Consequently the phone appears relatively compact when placed alongside an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The leak also shows the edges of the phone, which share the same polished metal finish as the Pixel 8 Pro and has the usual array of power & volume buttons, a USB-C port and speaker outlet alongside that. Another leaked image shows the bootloader screen, displaying amongst other things that this handset is equipped with 16GB RAM, which would if correct means the Pixel 9 Pro would have an additional 4GB of memory over the Pixel 8 Pro.

But as with any rumor/leak so far from a phone's likely launch, take all this with a generous helping of salt!

Story credit: Rozetked

Can't wait for the Pixel 9 Pro? Read our guide to the best Google Pixel phones available now, and if you're happy to look further afield, check out some of the best camera phones of 2024