Leaked real-world images appear of the Pixel 9 Pro

By Ben Andrews
published

Let's just say the new camera island's design is 'challenging'

Google Pixel 9 Pro leak
(Image credit: Rozetked)

Despite likely still being around 6 months from launch, we've just had a leak of a possible Google Pixel 9 Pro. The leaked images show a device with a redesigned camera bump/island that was first displayed in renders back in January. This refreshed design is more prominent than the 'Robocop' wraparound camera island introduced with the Pixel 6, and appears to stick out further from the phone's rear panel. The new pill-shaped island's sharply defined edges are certainly distinctive, though we can't help but think its 'stuck-on' appearance makes it look like more of an afterthought than a neatly integrated design. Those chiselled edges also seem prone to catching on things and being chipped in daily use.

Google Pixel 9 Pro render

(Image credit: @onleaks / @mysmartprice)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles