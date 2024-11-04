Largest digital camera ever built takes huge step forward in development

By
published

The camera has 3,200 megapixels, is the size of a car and weighs 3,000 kilograms, and will be in use at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory early next year

Rubin On-sky with Test Camera
(Image credit: RubinObs/NSF/DOE/NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA/W. O'Mullane)

The mood in the Vera C. Rubin Observatory was “electric” as Rubin’s first on-sky data was captured by the test camera and transferred successfully from the observatory in Chile to the US Data Facility in SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California.

The success in passing its first end-to-end engineer test using a low-resolution testing camera known as the Commissioning Camera demonstrates that Rubin Observatory now has a complete and functioning telescope.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

