The largest camera ever built arrives safely at its overseas observatory, ready to unlock the mysteries of the universe

By
published

After two decades of work, the mighty 3,200-megapixel LSST Camera has finally arrived at its destination in Chile

The car-sized LSST Camera is lifted above the floor inside Rubin Observatory, surrounded by about 8 people in construction protective clothing. The camera looks like a super-sized version of the lens portion of a handheld DSLR or similar, with a 5.5-foot diameter lens cap displaying the Rubin and SLAC National Lab logos.
The car-sized LSST Camera is lifted above the floor inside the Vera C Rubin Observatory (Image credit: Olivier Bonin/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory)

The Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera, the largest ever built, has completed its journey from California to the summit of Cerro Pachón, Chile, where it will be installed in the Vera C Rubin Observatory

The LSST is a groundbreaking instrument that took two decades to build, and will now take up its residency in the observatory – which has been jointly founded by the US National Science Foundation and the US Department of Energy’s Office. 

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

