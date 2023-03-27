Is the 8-year-old Canon EOS M10 still worth looking at?

It really doesn't feel like 8 years since the Canon EOS M10 was announced. Camera shelves are funny like that; everything seems ageless, and it isn't until you pick up a camera and fiddle with it that you realize how long ago 2015 was.

The Canon EOS M10 was the manufacturer's third ever mirrorless camera (part of the M series range, which sat awkwardly alongside DSLRs until the R system debuted in 2018), and followed the original EOS M in 2012, the M2 in 2013 and the M3 in 2015.

• If you're looking for the best cheap cameras (opens in new tab), look no further

Always pitted as an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS M10 stripped away as much as possible to stay as small as possible – both in terms of physical features (such as eschewing an electronic viewfinder) and technical capabilities. Obviously compared to today's entry-level cameras – such as the Canon EOS R50 (opens in new tab), which would be something like its great-grandson – the difference is night and day.

Still, it remains a fairly competent camera, with an 18MP image sensor, 49-point focusing system (albeit using the comparatively creaky Hybrid CMOS AF II technology), 180° flipping screen for selfies, WiFi connectivity, and 1080p / FullHD video at 24 or 30p. To help contextualize the level of tech we're talking about, the camera has a Digic 6 image processor.

So, what does all of that mean for the Canon EOS M10 in 2023? It means that, if you whip this out today and slap a lens on it, you'll still be able to take great pictures. While 2015 is a long time ago in camera terms – and though there were many more advanced cameras than this, even back then – the core imaging quality is still good.

Yes, 18MP could be limiting for modern image making. Then again, if you're only shooting for social, this is still a perfectly serviceable resolution. The video isn't a patch on anything your phone can do, let alone a modern camera, but it would do in a pinch.

The AF system is where things really feel creaky here. We take for granted just how supernaturally good modern autofocus is, especially Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF II on modern EOS R cameras.

Ultimately, the Canon EOS M10 isn't going to be anyone's first choice to take photo or video with. However, for a jaunt down memory lane or as one of the most pocketable cameras you'll find, it's enjoyable to take it for a spin – and you might just find yourself adding a couple of images to Instagram afterwards.

If you want a compact canon, the Canon EOS R50 is your best bet today (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $679 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $679.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,707 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

If you enjoyed this article, you might want to check out the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab), which includes a number of EOS M bodies, as well as the best Canon EF-M lenses (opens in new tab) to pair with them. And we would highly recommend looking at the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab) to see what's been happening since 2015!