Is Blackmagic about to join Leica's all-star team?

Blackmagic could be set to join forces with the camera industry's all-star team to launch its next camera.

According to a video Andrea Pizzini Photography (the man behind sites like Mirrorless Rumors), a source has confirmed that the renowned cinema and broadcast camera maker has allegedly signed an agreement with Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma to join the L-Mount Alliance.

If true this could expand the camera company's user base by providing a really afford lens mount to its popular bodies, such as the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K or even the Blackmagic Ursa Mini series.

This would make Blackmagic a member of another exclusive club, as it is already part of the Micro Four Thirds (MTF) standard with the likes of Leica, Panasonic and OM System (formerly Olympus).

Apparently, this "already signed" document means that Blackmagic will announce an L-Mount full-frame camera by the end of 2023. In addition to MTF, Blackmagic also offers two additional mount options in its professional cinema and broadcasting range: PL and Canon EF.

Opening the gate to L-Mount lenses might be a good move from Blackmagic, as it will avoid the camera company having to pay rights fees or license other mounts in the future (such as the Canon RF mount).

Whether these rumors are true only time will tell, so they must be taken with a large grain of salt for the time being. If correct, though, it will be an interesting step from the camera giant – hopefully one that will pay off.

Today's best Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro and Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K deals $1,799 View $2,699 $2,535 View $2,535 View Show More Deals

If this has been interesting we highly recommend taking a look at the best Blackmagic cameras, along with casting your eye over the best cinema cameras for all your filmmaking needs. And if you're thinking about documentaries and Netflix, make sure your camera is one of the best Netflix-approved cameras on the market.