Popular

Instax Mini camera bundle just $64 – ends at midnight!

By

$64 for this Instax Mini bundle including camera, film, case, photo album, photo clips, photo frame and more!

Black Friday Instax Mini 7s Camera Bundle
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

This is one of the best Black Friday Instax camera deals we've seen so far! Until midnight tonight, you can pick up the brilliant Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera Bundle for just $63.96 – which includes a camera, pack of film, camera case, photo album, photo clips, photo frame, stickers and idea booklet! 

Instax Mini 7s Camera Bundle: $63.96 (was $85)

Instax Mini 7s Camera Bundle: $63.96 (was $85)
Save $21.04 The Instax Mini 7s is a favorite among instant photo fans, and this brilliant bundle gives you everything you need to get going – at an unbeatable price!
US DEAL (ends midnight 24 Nov)

View Deal

The Instax Mini 7s is a few generations old now, having been replaced by newcomers such as the Instax Mini 9, Instax Mini 11 and Instax Mini 40. However, the core technology is exactly the same – and the 7s is a firm favorite among Instax fans.

It accepts Instax Mini film and delivers the crisp, contrasty photographs that Instax is renowned for. This brilliant bundle comprises a pack of film, camera case, and a host of ways to display your treasured photos. 

Read more: 

Best Black Friday camera deals
Best Canon Black Friday deals
Best Nikon Black Friday deals
Best Sony Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals
Best Black Friday GoPro deals

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles