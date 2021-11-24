This is one of the best Black Friday Instax camera deals we've seen so far! Until midnight tonight, you can pick up the brilliant Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera Bundle for just $63.96 – which includes a camera, pack of film, camera case, photo album, photo clips, photo frame, stickers and idea booklet!

Instax Mini 7s Camera Bundle: $63.96 (was $85) Instax Mini 7s Camera Bundle: $63.96 (was $85)

Save $21.04 The Instax Mini 7s is a favorite among instant photo fans, and this brilliant bundle gives you everything you need to get going – at an unbeatable price!

US DEAL (ends midnight 24 Nov)

The Instax Mini 7s is a few generations old now, having been replaced by newcomers such as the Instax Mini 9, Instax Mini 11 and Instax Mini 40. However, the core technology is exactly the same – and the 7s is a firm favorite among Instax fans.

It accepts Instax Mini film and delivers the crisp, contrasty photographs that Instax is renowned for. This brilliant bundle comprises a pack of film, camera case, and a host of ways to display your treasured photos.

